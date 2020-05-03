Oil and Gas Logistics Market| Global Analysis with Industry Top Key Players Like CEVA Logistics, Panalpina, Agility, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker, Expeditors, Ryder System, Inc., BDP International, Ryder Supply Chain Solutions and Neovia Logistics

The global industry report contains information for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. The scope of the report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions.

Retail oil and gas logistics market comprises the supply chain activities of refined oil and gas from refineries to the point of sale outlets like retail fuel stations. Oil and gas products are transported to fuel retail stations by two modes of transportation including railroad and tanker trucks.

The key players covered in this study

CEVA Logistics

Panalpina

Agility

Kuehne + Nagel

DB Schenker

Expeditors

Ryder System, Inc.

BDP International

Ryder Supply Chain Solutions

Neovia Logistics

ASCO Group

ASCO Norge AS

Ryder Logistics

GAC (Gulf Agency Company)

hartrodt

Bollore Africa Logistics

Oil and Gas logistics refers to the transportation of drilling equipment’s, extracted crude oil and natural gas and transportation of refined products from one place to another. Petroleum logistics covers entire phases from upstream to downstream. Oil and gas logistics synchronizes with all kinds of equipment’s from multiple origins to the areas that are difficult to access with the continual concern for manpower and environment.

The global Oil and Gas Logistics market is highly fragmented and the top key players have used various strategies such as new product launches, sales, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

This report focuses on the global Oil and Gas Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oil and Gas Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

Market segment by Application, split into

Offshore

Onshore

Major Table of Contents:

Part 1 Industry Overview

Part 2 Industry Overall

Part 3 Market by Product

Part 4 Key Companies List

Part 5 Market Competition

Part 6 Market Demand by Segment

Part 7 Region Operation

Part 8 Market Investment

Part 9 Conclusion

The Study Objectives Of This Report Are:

To analyze global Oil and Gas Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Oil and Gas Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In-Depth Analysis of the Market

Strategic recommendations in key business sections in light of the market estimations. Market share and size of all the foremost industry players. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Oil and Gas Logistics Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Oil and Gas Logistics market Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Europe.

