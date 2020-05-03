Pallet Strapping Machines Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2018-2028

Pallet Strapping Machines Market: An Overview

Pallets are used for transportation and shipping of heavy and bulky goods as they ensure secured transportation of goods and are easier to load and move. These pallets need to be strapped before loading in the standard transportation vehicle. Strapping is a process in which straps are applied for unitizing or bundling the goods on to the pallet. This is primarily done to ensure the safety of the package while transporting it. Pallet strapping machines, like other strapping machines, are loaded with material, called strapping which is dispensed around the pallet that needs to be held together. Strapping can be made out of metal, rubber, plastic among others depending upon the application for which it is being used. For instance, steel straps are used where the strap needs to have high tensile strength while polypropylene straps are used where light to medium strapping strength is required. Pallet strapping machines use strappings of various widths ranging from 3/16th of an inch to 3/4th of an inch. Pallet strapping machines are used by different kinds of manufacturers ranging from small businesses’ who have limited packaging and shipping needs to mass production businesses who have a major volume to be packaged like textile and printing companies. Mass production businesses use fully automatic pallet strapping machines while those with lesser packaging volumes use semi-automatic low volume pallet strapping machines. Pallet strapping machines are preferred for bundling before transporting and shipping as they provide a durable solution for all kinds of packaged materials.

Pallet Strapping Machines Market: Dynamics

The global pallet strapping machines market is majorly driven by the overall growth of the packaging industry. The growing food & beverages industry, consumer goods, retail sector and building & construction industry in the emerging economies is fueling the demand for pallet strapping machines. Moreover, manufacturers are looking for a reliable yet cost-effective solutions for shipping and transportation of their products, which is further anticipated to fuel the pallet strapping machines market globally.

The manufacturers across the globe are inclining towards automatic pallet strapping machines in order to reduce the need for human interference which could escalate the demand for automatic pallet strapping machines globally. However, the pallet strapping machines require capital investment at the initial level, which might act as an obstacle for the small companies who want to enter the pallet strapping machines market. This could hamper the growth of the global pallet strapping machines market during the forecast period. Also, another alternative for pallet strapping machines such as plastic and paper banding are available which help in reducing the packaging as well as labor costs significantly. These bandings help in safeguarding the corners and edges of the product and are considered suitable for delicate products.

Pallet Strapping Machines Market: Segmentation

The global pallet strapping machines market has been segmented on the basis of product type, strapping type, strap material type, applicationsand end-use industries.

On the basis of product type, the pallet strapping machines market has been segmented as-

Automatic pallet strapping machine

Semi-Automatic pallet strapping machine

Mobile pallet strapping machine

On the basis of strapping type, the pallet strapping machines market has been segmented as-

Horizontal strapping

Vertical strapping

On the basis of strap material type, the pallet strapping machines market has been segmented as-

Steel

Plastic Polyester Polypropylene



On the basis of end use, the pallet strapping machines market has been segmented as-

Food & Beverages industry

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare industry

Building and Construction industry

Electrical & Electronics industry

Textile industry

Others (Furniture, Commercial Printing and more)

On the basis of application, the global pallet strapping machines market is segmented into:

Closing

Bundling

Handling aid

Load securing

Pallet Strapping Machines Market: Some of the Key players

Some of the key players in the global pallet strapping machines market are as follows-