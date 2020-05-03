Particle Board Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2028

Global Particle Board Market: Introduction

Particle Boards are engineered wood manufactured from raw materials, such as wood chips, saw dust and sawmill shavings. They are also referred to as low density fiber boards or chip boards. Raw materials are mixed with binders and are further pressed and extruded to form these boards. A variety of Particle Boards are available in the market. These boards are commonly used in building projects as a building material. They are an innovative product and are used as a substitute for plywood. Particle Boards are available in different varieties for different application purposes.

Changing lifestyle of today’s population and expanding young population are the two factors expected to have a positive impact on the furniture industry. The demand for light weight and readymade furniture is increasing, which in turn, is creating significant demand for particle boards as readymade furniture is generally manufactured using Particle Boards as they are cheaper than wooden boards. Owing to these factors, the concerned market is expected to witness healthy growth in future.

Global Particle Board Market: Dynamics

Growing construction activities and increasing demand for low-cost furniture is expected to drive the global Particle Board market during the forecast period. Easy availability of Particle Boards compared to other materials is another factor driving the demand for these boards across the globe. Moreover, these boards offer exemplary quality, strength and durability at a low cost when compared to wooden or plywood boards.

Further, particle boards have no size limitations – they come in all sizes and dimensions and thus, bigger size furniture can be prepared using a single piece of particle board without any joint. This is the biggest advantage of Particle Boards over wooden boards.

Global Particle Board Market: Segmentation

The global Particle Board market can be segment on the basis of raw material, application, end use and region.

On the basis of raw material, the global market is segmented into:

Shavings

Flakes

Sawdust

Excelsior

Chip

On the basis of application, the global market is segmented into:

Furniture

Construction

On the basis of end use, the global market is segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Particle Board Market: Regional Outlook

The market for Particle Boards is expected to witness significant growth owing to growing adoption and consumption of these boards in furniture and construction activities. North America and Europe are expected to hold dominant share in the global market. This can be attributed to the higher consumption of wood in these regions. Moreover, growing construction activities in these regions is expected to create healthy demand for Particle Boards in future. Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to register robust growth in the global market during the forecast period. Growing construction and furniture industry in the region is the main reason behind the positive growth of the Asia Pacific market. Growing economies of China & India are the key driving markets and will make the Asia Pacific region register highest growth in the future in terms of demand. Additionally, healthy construction activity in Middle East and African region will also support and contribute significantly to the growth of the global Particle Board market.

Global Particle Board Market: Market Participants

In the global market, manufacturers are focused on product development to enhance their market share and presence. Some of the manufacturers involved in the manufacturing and sales of Particle Board across the globe are: