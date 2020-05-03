Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Research Report, Business Research With bioMérieux, Roche, Beckman Coulter, Accriva Diagnostics, PTS Diagnostics, ACON Laboratories And More

Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Point-Of-Care diagnostics market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Point-Of-Care diagnostics are the techniques used for early and quick diagnosis of diseases. These techniques are highly sensitive, cost-effective, and produce results in minimal time frame. These diagnostics techniques are used hospital, clinics, ambulatory care, home healthcare, and research laboratory. The report includes market shares of point-of-care diagnostics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The point-of-care diagnostics market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Some of the major players operating in this diagnostics market are

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Siemens AG

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Johnson & Johnson

Alere Inc.

Instrumentation Laboratory

PTS Diagnostics

Abaxis, Inc.

Medtronic

Accriva Diagnostics

OPTI Medical

Sienco, Inc.

Alpha Scientific

AccuBioTech Co., Ltd.

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

Acrongenomics, Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Biomerica, Inc.

Atlas Genetics Ltd.

Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Medica Corporation

Nova Biomedica

others

Hence the major Point-Of-Care Diagnostics players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing incidences of infectious diseases

Increase in prevalence of lifestyle diseases

Rising usage of home-based POC devices

Rising disposable income and increasing healthcare expenditure

Product recalls

Irregular reimbursement scenario

Segmentation:

By disease, the market for point-of-care diagnostics market is segmented into

Diabetes

Cardiac

Coagulation

Cholesterol

Urinary

Blood gas

Drug of abuse

Infectious

Pregnancy & fertility

Cancer

Hematology

others

On the basis of end-user, the point-of-care diagnostics market is segmented into

Hospitals & clinics

Home healthcare

Ambulatory surgical centers

On the basis of geography, point-of-care diagnostics market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America & South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

North America is expected to dominate the market.

