Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Research Report, Business Research With bioMérieux, Roche, Beckman Coulter, Accriva Diagnostics, PTS Diagnostics, ACON Laboratories And More
Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Point-Of-Care diagnostics market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Point-Of-Care diagnostics are the techniques used for early and quick diagnosis of diseases. These techniques are highly sensitive, cost-effective, and produce results in minimal time frame. These diagnostics techniques are used hospital, clinics, ambulatory care, home healthcare, and research laboratory. The report includes market shares of point-of-care diagnostics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The point-of-care diagnostics market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Some of the major players operating in this diagnostics market are
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Becton
- Dickinson and Company
- Johnson & Johnson
- Alere Inc.
- Instrumentation Laboratory
- PTS Diagnostics
- Abaxis, Inc.
- Medtronic
- Accriva Diagnostics
- OPTI Medical
- Sienco, Inc.
- Alpha Scientific
- AccuBioTech Co., Ltd.
- ACON Laboratories, Inc.
- Acrongenomics, Inc.
- bioMérieux SA
- Biomerica, Inc.
- Atlas Genetics Ltd.
- Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Medica Corporation
- Nova Biomedica
- others
Hence the major Point-Of-Care Diagnostics players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increasing incidences of infectious diseases
- Increase in prevalence of lifestyle diseases
- Rising usage of home-based POC devices
- Rising disposable income and increasing healthcare expenditure
- Product recalls
- Irregular reimbursement scenario
Segmentation:
- By disease, the market for point-of-care diagnostics market is segmented into
- Diabetes
- Cardiac
- Coagulation
- Cholesterol
- Urinary
- Blood gas
- Drug of abuse
- Infectious
- Pregnancy & fertility
- Cancer
- Hematology
- others
- On the basis of end-user, the point-of-care diagnostics market is segmented into
- Hospitals & clinics
- Home healthcare
- Ambulatory surgical centers
- On the basis of geography, point-of-care diagnostics market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as
- North America & South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
- North America is expected to dominate the market.
