Portable Wheel Jack Market Global Industry Analysis, size, share and Forecast 2018-2028

Automotive repair and maintenance is often necessary to raise an automobile to change a tire or access the underside of the automobile. Thus, various types of portable wheel jacks were developed for lifting an automobile from ground surface.

Portable Wheel Jack is a device which is utilized to raise a part of the vehicle into the air in order to facilitate repairs. Nowadays, portable wheel jacks is one of the most important tool in the vehicles due to the events such as flat tire during our journey. Portable wheel jack is basically a mechanical device utilized to lift heavy loads or to apply great forces. Portable wheel jacks are one of the most important part by which vehicle maintenance can be performed.

Global Portable Wheel Jack Market: Segmentation

Globally, the Portable Wheel Jack market can be segmented on the basis of product type, operation and application and sales channel

Based on the product type, the global portable wheel jack market can be segmented into

Floor Jack

Scissor Jack

Hydraulic Bottle Jack

Hi-Lift Jacks

Others

Based on the operation, the global portable wheel jack market can be segmented into

Manual

Powered

Based on the application, the global portable wheel jack market can be segmented into

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Railways and Locomotives

Others

Based on the sales channel, the global portable wheel jack market can be segmented into

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Portable Wheel Jack Market: Dynamics

With increase in the vehicle demand and escalating urban population density, globally the automotive production is expected to rise significantly. Rising disposable incomes has led to increase in consumer spending, which boosts automotive sales. Increase in the vehicle sales will demand more number of portable wheel jacks across the globe. Moreover, with the improvements in technology and material utilized for automotive manufacturing, average operational age of vehicles has increased substantially. The reliability of the vehicles has been increased significantly over the last decade. Thus, in turn demand for the portable wheel jack is expected to boost in the near future.

However, various portable jacks may lead to a serious number of accidents. These are mainly due to the insufficient safety features in the portable wheel jacks. The aforementioned reasons are found to be one of the major challenge in the global portable wheel jack market.

Promotion of investments in the automotive lift technology, especially in the area of safety is expected to provide the growth opportunities for the portable wheel jack manufacturers across the globe.

Development of powered portable wheel jack owing to the various benefits associated with such as easy handling, etc., are found to be one of the key trends identified in the global portable wheel jack market.

Global Portable Wheel Jack Market: Regional Outlook

Considering regions, Asia-Pacific spearheaded by China and India is expected to dominate the global portable wheel jack market owing to the growing automotive sales across these countries. Growth in the vehicle demand is primarily due to the growing populations and urbanization across the developing nations. Asia-Pacific in the global portable wheel jack market is anticipated to be followed by Europe. Sales of the portable wheel jack is expected to grow at moderate rate over the next decade in European region. North America and Latin America in the global portable wheel jack market are expected to grow at steady rate over the forecast years. Middle East & Africa in the global portable wheel jack market is expected to grow at health rate over the forecast years.

Global Portable Wheel Jack Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants involved in the global Portable Wheel Jack market include Whiting Corporation, Shinn Fu Company of America, Inc., Macton Corporation, Emerson Manufacturing, QuickJack, LLC, Jinyun County Zhaoshi Tools Co., Ltd.,