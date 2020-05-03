Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Market SWOT Analysis, Size, Status, Growth, Future Trends and Forecast by 2025

ORBIS RESEARCH recently introduced New Research Report on Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025, This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This report presents the worldwide Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers encompass a wide variety of Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) and Powered Device (PD) controllers. POE, as a mature technology, allows power to be managed and transferred between PSEs and PDs over low-cost Ethernet cables, thereby avoiding costly AC outlet installations and running power cables.

Downstream demand has been very strong, reaching peak in 2013 and 2014 with growing rate of 28.31% and 27.86%, and will continue to keep the strong growth in the coming 5 years. Over the past five years, the compound growth rate reached 19%. It is expected that the market size will reach USD 530.7 million in 2016.

For global market of Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers, compound annual growth rate of PD and PSE interface number reached 17.5%. It is expected that the global total number will reach USD 324.53million, and in the coming several years the growth rate will keep between 16% and 20%. The price in the coming several years will also keep stable.

The Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:



Linear Technology, Silicon Labs, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, Delta, Maxim Integrated, Akros Silicon, Microsemi, ON Semiconductor, Freescale Semiconductor, Monolithic Power Systems, Micrel

Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Breakdown Data by Type

1 Channel

2 Channels

4 Channels

8 Channels

12 Channels

Others

Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial Automation

Point of Sale – Retail

Hospitality

IP Security Cameras

Thin Clients/VDI

Building Management

Others

Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers status and future forecast? Involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

