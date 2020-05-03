Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market 2019 Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast 2025

The report gives the research-based overview of Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market 2019 and estimates future industry trends throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. Moreover, the report emphasis on the essential attributes of the market including Gross Margin, Capacity, Production, Revenue, current geographical zones, technology, demand-supply, Consumption, Import, Export, Market Drivers and Opportunities. In this comprehensive report, we have considered the principals and key players in the market, product type, and market end-client applications. This report offers primary and secondary data which is showcased in the form of pie outlines, Professional tables, analytical figures, and reference diagrams. The leading Market Manufacturers along with their key developments is featured within the report.

Purified terephthalic acid (PTA) is a raw material used in making high-performance multi-purpose plastics such as polybutyl terephthalate(PBT), polyethylene terephthalate(PET), and the new bioplastic that has been garnering attention in recent years, polytrimethylene terephthalate(PTT). Purified terephthalic acid (PTA) is made by causing a reaction between the secondary petroleum product paraxylene (PX) and acetic acid.

Top Companies in the Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market: British Petroleum, Reliance Industries, Sinopec, Indorama Ventures Public Company, SABIC, Alpek, Eastman Chemical, Indian Oil, Lotte Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical, Petkim Petrokimya Holding, JBF Petrochemicals and others.

Based on region, the purified terephthalic acid market in South America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increased demand for purified terephthalic acid from PET grade resin producers in South America. Asia Pacific is the largest market for purified terephthalic acid. The rise in consumption of PET material bottles and the increase in demand for purified terephthalic acid from the packaging industry are key factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific purified terephthalic acid market.

Polyester

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Plasticizers

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

