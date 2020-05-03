Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2028 to 2028

Pyrolytic boron nitride (PBN) is an anisotropic, high temperature ceramic and is categorized as technical ceramic, which has significant electrical resistance and high thermal conductivity. Pyrolytic boron nitride is derived from high temperature low pressure chemical vapor deposition method of ammonia and boron halide. The excellent thermal and mechanical properties make it a lucrative material for electronic device and semiconductor applications. Pyrolytic boron nitride does not reacts with organic solvents, acids, alkalis, molten metals or graphite. Pyrolytic boron nitride has a layered structure and the strong, thin and paralleled slices provide material flexibility, which is difficult to obtain in other technical ceramics. Their high melting point (1800°C in vacuum and 2000°C in nitrogen) is expected to increase their usage in furnace components.

Global Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) Market: Dynamics

Drivers

The global pyrolytic boron nitride market is projected to witness robust growth owing to its properties such as high purity, high mechanical strength and high thermal stability. Due to these properties it is used across various end-use industries, such as furnace and electrical components. Pyrolytic boron nitride is non-toxic, non-wetting and inert to nearly all the compounds.

The rapid growth in the demand for smart electronics is projected to boost the demand for pyrolytic boron nitride over the forecast period. The use of pyrolytic boron nitride has showcased superior performance as compared to conventionally used substitutes. Therefore, the market for pyrolytic boron nitride is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8048

Restraints

One of the major challenges for the growth of the global pyrolytic boron nitride market is high temperature required to achieve sufficient crystallinity. Another major challenge faced by the global pyrolytic boron nitride market is high production costs associated when it is produced from the chemical vapor deposition of borazine. Moreover, there are challenges pertaining to low yield, long deposition duration, and high deposition temperature and energy consumption. There are also numerous problems pertaining to the corrosive substances and toxic chemicals and by products which may corrode the device and pollute the environment. The availability of substitutes at low cost is also a major factor expected to restrain the market growth.

Trends

With their growing use in electronics and semiconductors industry, the manufacturers are entering into long-term supply contracts with smart electronics manufacturers. They are also focusing on the improvement of properties and yield and reduction in production costs of pyrolytic boron nitride.

Global Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) Market Segmentation

The global pyrolytic boron nitride (PBN) market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, grade and region.

On the basis of grade, the global pyrolytic boron nitride market is segmented as:

Pure (95-99%)

Ultra pure (>99%)

On the basis of application, the global pyrolytic boron nitride market is segmented as:

Compound semiconductor crystal growth

Wafer processing

Electronic assembly

Metallurgical applications

Thin film manufacturing

Furnace components

Microwave

Infrared windows

On the basis of product type, the global pyrolytic boron nitride is segmented into:

Pyrolytic boron nitride crucibles

Pyrolytic boron nitride boats

Pyrolytic boron nitride rods

Pyrolytic boron nitride wafers

Pyrolytic boron nitride plates

Pyrolytic boron nitride tubes

Pyrolytic boron nitride graphite coatings

Global Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global pyrolytic boron nitride market is projected to be dominated by the Asia Pacific region. This is attributed to the increasing demand for electronic devices and semiconductors in the region. China is projected to be the leading market in terms of demand for pyrolytic boron nitride over the forecast period. The rapid growth in the building and construction industry is also projected to generate significant demand for pyrolytic boron nitride in the region. Regions such as North America and Europe are also expected to hold significant share in the global market. Latin America and Middle East and Africa is projected to remain low volume–moderate growth region over the forecast period.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8048

Global Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) Market: Participants

Examples of some of the participants identified across the value chain of the global pyrolytic boron nitride (PBN) market are: