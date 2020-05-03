Recycled Glass Aggregates Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2028

Over the past few years, the construction industry has shifted its focus to the environmental impact of many construction materials used in the global market. The construction industry have heavy demand from the primary aggregate sources, it is projected that approximately 160 million tons of aggregates are used annually. Hence it is considerable to develop alternate aggregate sources such as recycled glass aggregates in the global market. The recycled glass aggregates are produces with the use of waste materials such as plastics which can be used as building blocks, hence eliminating the need of disposal and plastic pollution across the globe. Recycled glass aggregates can be used as a replacement for concrete and also the powder form of recycled glass aggregates can be used as a gluing element in the construction industry. Additionally, glass is one of the materials which can be recycled indefinitely, and hence the use of recycled glass for recycled glass aggregates products reduces the use of raw materials and energy.

Recycled glass aggregates have a massive prospect to grow and moderately replace traditional construction aggregates in the global market. The foremost driver of the recycled glass aggregates market is the safety concern for working population, without compromising on the aggregate quality. Recycled glass aggregates are widely used in commercial and industrial buildings, and structures in the global market. The global recycled glass aggregates market is estimated to grow with a prominent CAGR over the forthcoming years.

Recycled Glass Aggregates Market Dynamics:

Recycled glass aggregates has numerous environmental and economic advantages such as; the closed-cell porous structure holds any organic porosity from glass pollution, recycled glass aggregates fines don’t require additional energy consuming recycling processes, the drying shrinkage of concrete foams is considerably reduced with the addition of glass fines in recycled glass aggregates, the potential ASR (alkali-silica reaction) traditional concrete glass fines can be organized with a custom-made blended designsand the absorbent structure of light-weight concrete delivers sufficient space for recycled glass aggregates enlargement and significantly reduces the concrete cracking owing to the ASR (alkali-silica reaction).

Market players are focusing on expanding their presence in regions where the recycled glass aggregates industry is growing at a rapid rate. Also, key players are focusing on entering into tie-ups with local vendors, distributors and recycled glass aggregates companies to promote their products this factors are estimated to act as a catalyst for the growth of recycled glass aggregates market in the near future. The recycled glass aggregates industry is projected to register steady growth due to high rate of urbanization in emerging countries of Asia Pacific, coupled with increasing population. This rapid growth in the residential sector in urban as well as semi-urban areas in the global market contributes significantly to the recycled glass aggregates market growth. Countries such as United States, Brazil, Russia, China and India are expected to create several jobs over the forecast period, which in turn, will propel the overall demand for recycled glass aggregates in all the end use segment globally.Furthermore, the growing applications of recycled glass aggregates in commercial and industrial sectors are expected to propel the growth of the overall recycled glass aggregates market in the near future.

Recycled Glass Aggregates Market segmentation:

Recycled glass aggregates Market can be segmented on the basis of resin type, technology and end use.

By resin type, the recycled glass aggregates market can be segmented into:

Glass cullet recycled glass aggregates

Glass fines recycled glass aggregates

On the basis of end use,recycled glass aggregates market can be segmented into:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Recycled Glass Aggregates MarketRegional Outlook:

North American and European countries have presence of all industrial and commercial sectors alongside with the existence of globally prominent players, which is a boon for the recycled glass aggregates market in these regions. Rapid industrialization & construction activities in the Asia Pacific & Latin America region, prominently in China, Brazil, and India, is estimated to fuel the growth of the recycled glass aggregates market. Increasing consumer eagerness to own a house is estimated to drive the residential construction sector, which in turn, will propel the demand for recycled glass aggregates in the global market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2015, it is estimated that more than a million new households were created but only 620,000 new housing units were completed, creating a shortage of 430,370 units. This gap has pushed up home prices and rents, a trend that will continue for the foreseeable future absent imminent policy changes. Additionally, all construction buildings that were erected in the past have a certain period of operation life, after which the structure is dangerous as it can collapse after prolonged use. Additionally, the use of recycled glass aggregates can save money for local governments and other purchasers, create additional business opportunities, save energy when recycling is done on site, conserve diminishing resources of urban aggregates and help local governments meet the diversion goals of production. Therefore, it is expected that the recycled glass aggregates market will see rapid growth in all – developed and developing countries in the future.

Recycled Glass Aggregates Market: Market Participants

