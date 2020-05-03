Rubble sacks Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2018-2028

Rubble sacks Market: An Overview

Growing inclination towards convenient and light-weight packaging solution across various industries has forced packaging industry to propose organized flexible packaging solutions with an aim to meet the growing consumer demands. One of such novel packaging solution is the rubble sacks which are most likely designed for holding heavy and awkward refuse. Unlike traditional plastic disposal / bin bag, the rubble sacks are constructed from a super strength materials such as polypropylene or polypropylene. This rubble sacks are exceedingly durable, tear resistant and are can repeatedly be used thus, making it a cost effective packaging solution. Rubble sacks are of two types namely woven rubble sacks and plastic sheet rubble sacks which can be further customized based on the end users requirements. The woven rubble sacks form a perfect solution for holding and transporting heavy awkwardly shaped or sharp edged loads. Rubble sacks has its major application in building & construction sector where this bags form an easy and suitable way to eradicate waste materials from construction sites. Besides rubble sacks are also in demand from the retail, chemical and other industries. Thus, global rubble sacks market is estimated to have optimistic growth outlook over the forecast period

Rubble sacks Market: Dynamics

Rubble sacks market is vastly driven by the growth in building & construction industry. The positive shift from conventional rigid containers towards light-weight heavy duty packaging & material handling solutions have elevated the growth of rubble sacks market. The end users from varied industries have expansively adopted the use of rubble sacks to ensure reliable and secure handling or delivery of heavy duty materials, thus accelerating the growth of global rubble sacks market.

However, fluctuating prices of raw material such as polypropylene resin / polypropylene resin are expected to govern the demand for rubble sacks. Also, a limited utility capacity of rubble sacks lays a negative effect on the growth of global rubble sacks market.

Global Rubble sacks market: Segmentation

Globally, the Rubble sacks market has been segmented on the basis of product type, material type and end use as –

On the basis of product type, the global Rubble sacks market is segmented as –

Woven rubble sacks

Plastic sheet rubble sacks

On the basis of material type, the global Rubble sacks market is segmented as –

Polypropylene

Polyethylene High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Jute

Others

On the basis of end use, the global Rubble sacks market is segmented as –

Rubble sacks for building & construction material handling

Rubble sacks for retail & consumer packaging

Rubble sacks for chemical & petrochemical packaging

Rubble sacks for oil & lubricants packaging

Rubble sacks for other industrial applications

Regional Outlook

Geographically, the Asia Pacific rubble sacks market is expected to dominate the global rubble sacks market over the forecast period. The developing economies like China, India, Vietnam, etc. are likely to pour heavy investment in the construction sector with implementation of mega infrastructure projects. Hence, the rubble sacks market in APAC region is projected to witness a speedy growth over the next decade. The North America and Europe regions have an established market for manufacturing heavy duty bags & sacks, and accordingly, the demand for rubble sacks is anticipated to observe a balanced growth rate over the coming period. Middle-East region with countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, etc. in expected to create higher demand for rubble sacks leading to the growth of rubble sacks market.

Thus, the global rubble sacks market is witness a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Rubble sacks market: Key players

Some of the key players that currently operate in the global rubble sacks market are –