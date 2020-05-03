Silage Additives Market Global – Trends and Forecast (2019 to 2025)

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Silage Additives Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 107 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

The goal of silage preservation is to reduce oxygen and increase acidity rapidly, so that lactic acid bacteria grow to stabilize and preserve the forage. Stimulants, such as bacterial inoculants, sugars, and enzymes, are intended to improve the growth of lactic acid bacteria and their acid production. Inhibitors, such as propionates, nonprotein nitrogen, and acids, should slow down unwanted silage degradation.

The North American region accounted for the highest adoption of silage additives in the livestock industry in 2017, owing to the growth in awareness and increase in the production of corn silage in the US and Canada. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region for the silage additives market in agricultural applications from 2018 to 2023. The significant growth of exportable commodities from the dairy sector, in order to meet the export quality standards, strengthened the market potential for local silage additive manufacturers to develop various products based on organic acids, NPN nutrients, and sugars.

The global Silage Additives market is valued at 1300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1830 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan

Lallemand

Dupont Pioneer

Schaumann Bioenergy

Chr. Hansen

BASF

Nutreco

Micron Bio-Systems

Volac

Addcon

American Farm Products

Josera

Inoculants

Organic acids

Sugars

Enzymes

NPN nutrients

Others

Corn

Alfalfa

Sorghum

Oats

Barley

Rye

Others

