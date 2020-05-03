Silicon Carbide (SiC) Coating Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2028

Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Coating Market Introduction

The global specialty coating market is growing at a good pace. Silicon carbide (SiC) coating is a specialty coating which is made up of compounds of silicon and carbon. Silicon carbide is a synthetically manufactured compound in general. However, it is rarely found in the nature as moissanite. Silicon carbide (SiC) coating is applied on the substrate, either by PVD or by CVD. Because of its expensive application techniques, it is one of the expensive coatings used in the market. However, silicon carbide (SiC) coating has many advantages and therefore, this coating is favored in various industrial applications. Silicon carbide (SiC) coating provides high abrasion resistance, corrosion resistance, erosion resistance and wear resistance. It also offers high thermal conductivity and shock resistance. Chemical inertness of silicon carbide (SiC) coating makes it highly chemically stable and oxidation resistant. The applications of silicon carbide (SiC) coating includes turbine components, wear plates, pump vanes, ball valve parts, seals, bearings and heat exchangers, amongst others. Good mechanical properties of silicon carbide (SiC) coating are expected drive its market during the forecast.

Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Coating Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Significant growth in the aerospace, automotive and other manufacturing industries has created high demand for silicon carbide (SiC) coating. Silicon carbide (SiC) coating is one of the most effective coatings used for various industrial applications where high mechanical, chemical and thermal properties are needed. Increasing ceramic coatings demand is expected to push the market for silicon carbide (SiC) coating in near future. Growing industrialization and increasing aerospace and marine production in developed and developing countries will create many opportunities for the silicon carbide (SiC) coating market. The growing semiconductor industry and increasing demand for silicon carbide (SiC) coating for semiconductor applications is pushing its market. Another application of silicon carbide (SiC) coating is in the manufacturing of explosives. Increasing use of silicon carbide (SiC) coating in the manufacturing of explosives for mining and construction allocations is also pushing the demand for silicon carbide (SiC) coating.

Market Restraints

High cost is the major challenge in the silicon carbide (SiC) coating market. The complexity in application technology and the requirement of high skilled labor in this market are expected to be some of the challenges for the growth of the silicon carbide (SiC) coating market during the forecast period.

Alternatives of Silicon carbide (SiC) coating, such as other ceramic coatings, oxides and nitride coating, may act as a major restraining factor for the silicon carbide (SiC) coating market.

Market Trends

New applications of silicon carbide (SiC) coating in various industries are being developed through research and development. Increasing investments in CVD and PVD coating plants have also been observed in the silicon carbide (SiC) coating market.

Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Coating Market Segmentation

On the basis of application process, the global silicon carbide (SiC) coating market can be segmented as:

PVD

CVD

Thermal spray

On the basis of application, the global silicon carbide (SiC) coating market can be segmented as:

Scientific instrument

Chemical apparatus

Mechanical Seals & Bearings

Laser system Mirrors

Semiconductors

Others (Sliding Components, LED)

On the basis of end use industry, the global silicon carbide (SiC) coating market can be segmented as:

Aerospace & Defense

Chemical and Pharmaceutical

Electrical & electronics

OEM & Automotive

Other Industrial Uses

Silicon Carbide (SiC) Coating Market: Regional Outlook

The global silicon carbide (SiC) coating market is expected to be dominated by Asia Pacific and China is projected to dominate the market in terms of consumption of silicon carbide (SiC) coating. Increasing ceramic coatings demand from industrial applications in China is increasing the demand for silicon carbide (SiC) coating. This is estimated to drive the silicon carbide (SiC) coating market in North America. Asia Pacific is followed by North America in terms of demand for silicon carbide (SiC) coating. Asia Pacific is the largest producer of silicon carbide (SiC) coating and is expected to lead in terms of growth in the silicon carbide (SiC) coating market. Growing OEM and other manufacturing industry and growth in demand for specialty coatings in Asia Pacific and other emerging regions is expected to drive the demand for silicon carbide (SiC) coating during the forecast period. Middle East and Africa is estimated to witness moderate growth in demand for silicon carbide (SiC) coating during the forecast period.

Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Coating Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global silicon carbide (SiC) coating market are: