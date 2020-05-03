Silicone Textile Softeners Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2028

Silicone is the common chemical used in textile processes such as dyeing and finishing. Silicone textile softeners are generally used to enhance the softness of fabrics. Silicon textile softeners improve the tear strength, mobility of fibers, abrasion resistance of fabrics, static protection and soiling resistance. They also reduce yarn and fabric tensile strength by reducing fiber cohesion, pilling, flammability as well as the breakage of the sewing thread.

Silicone softeners improve the properties of cloth, which include imparting a silky soft touch, crease recovery, improved lubricity, etc. Silicone softeners are more expensive than certain other softeners, however, they exhibit temperature stability and excellent durability. They enhance the softness of fabrics to match customer perception. Silicone is an organometallic polymer obtained from sand, an abundantly available raw material. Silicone is a standard term that states a specific class of synthetic polymers created from a framework of alternating oxygen and silicone with organic substituents attached to silicone. Among these, methyl group organics are the most important organic substituents used in commercial silicone.

Silicone Textile Softeners Market:Dynamics

Growing population, increasing per capita income, coupled with an increase in the demand for clothing, are among factors boosting the silicone textile softeners market. In addition, a significant surge in the demand for silicone textile softeners has been witnessed in the textile industry owing to advancements in pre-treatment chemicals and speciality finishing chemicals. It has also been observed that various detergent companies are now adding silicone textile softeners to detergent to create a differentiating factor for their products. In addition, they are saving the additional costs incurred by customers by eliminating the need to buy fabric softeners and detergents separately. This is expected to boost the demand for silicone textile softeners across the globe during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising popularity of long-lasting softeners, coupled with the growing demand for scented products and increase in the disposable income of the general population in developing countries such as China and India, is boosting the demand for silicone textile softeners. By material type, the liquid silicone textile softeners are the most preferred type owing to their ability to easily mix during the rinsing cycle in washing machines. The aforementioned factors are expected to bolster the global silicone textile softeners market over the forecast period.

However, the cost of silicone textile softeners is relatively high, which is expected to restrain the growth of the market. However, the current trend of using new and improved products for better results is expected to increase the global demand for silicone textile softeners over the forecast period.

Silicone Textile Softeners Market:Segmentation

Based on material, the silicone textile softeners market can be segmented as follows: Liquid Type Silicone Textile Softeners Powder Type Silicone Textile Softeners Spray Type Silicone Textile Softeners Tablets Type Silicone Textile Softeners Sheets Type Silicone Textile Softeners

Based on the application, the silicone textile softeners market can be segmentedas follows: Household Cleaning Textile Industry Hospitality Industry Laundry Services Others



Silicone Textile Softeners Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific holds a significant share in the global silicone textile softeners market owing to the substantial growth of textile industries in this region. This growth is supported by growing urbanisation, improved lifestyle and increasing per capita spending on fashion products. The Asia Pacific is followed by Europe and North America, which are projected to exhibit slow growth as they are mature markets. The rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share of the silicone textile softeners market.

Silicone Textile Softeners Market: Market Participants

