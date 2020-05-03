Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market by Type – 2025 | MarketResearchNest.com

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 91 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Pet accessories are specialty products that cater to the functional requirements of pets such as dogs, cats, rabbits, and other small animals. They include a variety of products such as toys, leashes, collars, and those related to feeding and bedding. Smart-connected pet collars are embedded with sensors, processors, connectivity features, and software to track and locate animals.

Pet owners prefer to foster dogs due to their adaptability and companionship they provide. Dogs are also used as service animals in sectors related health and security. In regions such as North America and Western Europe, the adoption rate of dogs is high that consequently, influences the adoption of smart-connected pet collars.

In Americas, the US will be the major revenue contributor to the connected pet collars market influenced by factors such as increase in smart technology users, high pet adoption rate, and growth in online purchases.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Link AKC

PetPace

Scollar

Wagz

Whistle Labs

Radio Systems

RAWR

WUF

FitBark

KYON

Segment by Type

Blueteeth

Wifi

GPS

Other

Segment by Application

Dogs

Cats

Other

Which Types of Questions does the Report Answer?

What are the substitutes of products offered in the global Smart-Connected Pet Collars?

What are the growth driving factors of the global Smart-Connected Pet Collars?

Which are the high-growth segments of the global Smart-Connected Pet Collars?

What are the upcoming industry trends?

Which regions will create rewarding prospects in the global Smart-Connected Pet Collars?

