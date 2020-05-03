Smart Weight, Body Composition and BMI Scales Market Report on Global Market, Status, by Players, Types and Applications Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Smart Weight, Body Composition and BMI Scales Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 92 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Smart Weight, Body Composition and BMI Scales Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales are used to measure the users’ weight, BMI, and body composition (including body-fat percentage). By working in sync with health apps, smart scales enable users to track their weight over time. Most of the devices are characterized by Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity, enabling the user to send the output data to the cloud or to their smartphones.

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the forecast period. This market will witness steady growth in this region due to the increasing interest towards fitness activities and many government initiatives promoting fitness. Also, the increasing number of fitness centers and growing consumer preference for healthy lifestyles in this region will supplement the growth of the smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Fitbit

Garmin

Huawei Technologies

Nokia (Withings)

Under Armour

Xiaomi

Segment by Type

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Segment by Application

Household

Gym

Other

