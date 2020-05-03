Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Perspective: Top Players & Revenue To Significant Growth By 2024

Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Industry 2019 Market Research Report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Credit Insurance, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.

The Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market accounted for USD 753.1 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 66.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market, By Geography; Component (Virtual Appliances, Physical Appliances, Hybrid); Deployment Type (On-Premises, On-Cloud); Technology Service (Managed Services, Professional Services); Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Market Definition: Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market

Software defined wide area network (SD-WAN) provides enterprises to configure their network. It is referred as the effiective way to route traffic to branch offices and data centers. SDWAN used to connect enterprise networks. It is widely applicable in retail, healthcare, government, IT and telecom, manufacturing, and others. Increasing need for mobility services may act as the major driver in the growth of software defined wide area network market. On the other side, lack of security may hamper the market.

Our Report offers:-

Top Key Players:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Aryaka Networks, Inc.

Talari Networks

CLOUDGENIX INC.

InfoVista

Pertino

VeloCloud Networks, Inc.

GLUWARE

Mushroom Networks Inc.

FatPipe Networks Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Ecessa Corporation

Silver Peak, Inc.

Viptela, Elfiq Networks

and others.

Major Market Drivers:

Increasing need for mobility services

Reduced OPEX

Need for simplified network architecture

Lack of security

Market Segmentations:

Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market is segmented on the basis of

Component

Deployment Type

Technology Service

Vertical

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of Component into virtual appliances, physical appliances, and hybrid.

On the basis of Deployment Type, the global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market is segmented into on-premises, and on-cloud.

On the basis of Technology Service, the global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market is segmented into managed services, and professional services.

On the basis of Vertical, the global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market is segmented into BFSI, government & defense, energy & utilities, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, media, retail & ecommerce, transportation & logistics, telecom & IT, and others.

On the basis of Geography,

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Company Share Analysis: Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market

The report for software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

