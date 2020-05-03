Steady Growth to be Witnessed by Automotive Flock Market by 2028

Automotive flock is a powder composed of various fibers. Being light, odorless, and soft, automotive flock is mostly colored, as it is dyed during the manufacturing process. The length of the fibers used in automotive flock is usually constant, and ranges between 0.3 mm and 10 mm. Automotive flock is applied to vehicle parts using a versatile process known as flocking. Automotive flock can enhance the appearance of interiors, improving their aesthetics and colors. Moreover, automotive flock improves the grip on the parts by increasing friction. Automotive flock has lower reflectivity, being one of the key factors for its application in vehicles that are used in motorsports. Automotive flock has also proven to minimize cabin noise and noise from vibrations. Automotive flock is also available as a self-adhesive tape, which is widely used in window seals in order to reduce window friction and maintain a clean surface. Apart from the aesthetics point of view, automotive flock is used in a vehicles to avoid scratching and to improve the anti-skidding properties.

Automotive flock is mainly applied in the interior parts of an automotive. While it can be installed on exterior surfaces as well, automotive flock on the exterior body of a vehicle is a customer’s choice.

Automotive Flock Market: Dynamics

In emerging economies, the use of luxury cars is comparatively lower than mid-size and compact cars. As a large group of car owners belong to the middle to lower income groups, a majority of car owners do not opt for the installation of automotive flock. This can also be attributed to the fact that, a lower share of disposable income is dispensed on automotive. However, it is anticipated that, with the introduction of electric vehicles, the consumption of automotive flock will also increase, as the majority of cars introduced are compact and mid-sized cars. Self-adhesive tapes enable the DIY application of automotive flock, making the price economical, and potentially driving the market

Manufacturers are noted to enter into long-term contracts with vehicle manufacturers. Several automotive flock manufacturers either supply the product to OEMs and service providers or are forward integrated into manufacturing and providing the service to vehicles.

Automotive Flock Market: Segmentation

The global automotive flock market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, and vehicle type.

On the basis of product type, the automotive flock market can be segmented into:

Fiber Automotive Flock Nylon Fiber Rayon Fiber Polyester Fiber

Self-adhesive Tape Automotive Flock

On the basis of application, the automotive flock market can be segmented into:

Interior Dashboard Door Panel Flooring Boot Space Headliner Console and Other Auxiliary Parts

Exterior

On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive flock market can be segmented into:

Conventional Vehicles Passenger Carrying Vehicles (PCVs) Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

Electric Vehicles Passenger Carrying Vehicles (PCVs) Commercial Vehicles



Automotive Flock Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the automotive flock market is estimated to be very strong in North America. Due to its rising popularity, car owners in North America are showing a demand for flocking services. As several OEMs are offering pre-installed automotive flock on vehicle parts, the market is expected to follow the growth observed in the automotive industry. Europe, being one of the major automotive producers, is also expected to consume a larger share of automotive flock. The presence of several emerging economies in Asia Pacific is estimated to create opportunities for the automotive flock manufacturers in the region. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America automotive flock markets are estimated to grow at steady rates, and account for vital shares in the global automotive flock market.