Synthetic Musk Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2028

Synthetic musk is a type of aroma compound used predominantly in the perfume industry to imitate the smell of deer musk and musk of other animals such as civet cat, and Louisiana musk rat. The synthetic musk was created to replace the rare and expensive natural musk majorly obtained from the deer. Synthetic musk has been a common content in perfumes; most of the perfumes contain about 10–20% of synthetic musk. It is used as the base fragrance in many perfumes. However, there are some challenges and regulations pertaining to the use of synthetic musk and their harmful effect on human health. Synthetic musk is used as a flavoring and fragrance agent for numerous applications including cosmetics & personal care, soap & detergent, food, household products, and others. Apart from its use in personal care industry, synthetic musk is also being used for medical purpose. The extraction of natural musk is a tedious task and there has been ban and regulations on killing of the deer. Moreover, to obtain 1kg of musk grains, ~30 animals had to be sacrificed. Therefore, major producers are switching to the synthetic musk for their need in the perfumery industry. The production of synthetic musk is regarded as a more ethical and economic way and is being increasingly adapted in the perfume industry. Synthetic musk is also known by alternate name such as white musk.

Global Synthetic Musk Market Dynamics

Drivers

With the rising disposable income and awareness, customers have increased their spending on personal care and cosmetic products. The significant growth of the perfume and fragrance industry is expected to drive the demand for synthetic musk over the forecast period. From macro-economic point of view, the rising global population is projected to create an upsurge in demand for more perfume products, soaps and sprays, toiletries among others, which has musk as an important constituent, thus driving the market growth.

The advantage of using synthetic musk over the natural musk is, natural musk is not easily available because of the ban on animal hunting therefore synthetic musk is being used as alternative to deer musk. The high price associated with the extraction natural musk is also a major factor driving the growth of the global synthetic musk market.

The stringent regulations on the import and export of the natural animal derived musk is also a major factor that has fuelled the demand for synthetic musk over the forecast period.

Restraints

Some of the studies believed that synthetic musk can be harmful for the human beings. These chemicals can enter the human body through absorption by skin, inhalation, and ingestion of food that have been exposed to these chemicals. Synthetic musk in some cases has reported endocrine disruption, organ toxicity, reproductive toxicity and bioaccumulation.

There are stringent regulations pertaining to the use of these chemicals and some synthetic musk have been banned in countries such as Japan and European countries. The use of natural oils and other biologically derived natural scents is also a major factor restraining the demand for synthetic musk.

Trends

The global synthetic musk market has witnessed increase in demand for polycyclic musk as they are less harmful to environment and are better as compared to the conventionally used nitro musk.

The growing stringent regulations on the use of green chemicals has led manufacturers to focus on the development of environmental-friendly bio-based musk

Global Synthetic Musk Market Segmentation

The global synthetic musk market can be segmented on the basis of product type and application.

On the basis of product type, the global synthetic musk market is segmented as: