Synthetic Tackifiers Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2028

Synthetic Tackifiers Market: Polymer and plastics segment is expected to hold the lion’s share in the synthetic laminates market owing to the increasing demand from the rubber applications

Market Introduction

Synthetic tackifiers are used in different adhesives to impart tack and enhance the stickiness of the adhesive surface. Synthetic tackifiers are used to maintain the balance between adhesion and cohesion and enhance the high temperature adhesion properties of the material. Synthetic tackifiers possess good resistance towards aging and cohesion. Based on application, synthetic tackifiers are used in two types of adhesives, namely, water-borne adhesives and solvent-based adhesives. Various types of synthetic tackifiers, such as hydrocarbon and phenolic resins, are comprised of synthetic tackifiers, such as C5, C9, dicyclopentadiene and phenol, among other synthetic tackifiers. These synthetic tackifiers are used in natural rubber, synthetic rubber, ethylene vinyl acetate rubber and acrylic acrylate, among other applications.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7864

Synthetic tackifiers are manufactured from petroleum-based products obtained from petroleum refineries. The limited supply of fossils is strongly affecting the oil and gas industry and will thus limit the raw material supply for the manufacturing of synthetic tackifiers.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the paints and coatings industry is being driven by increasing construction activities and automotive vehicles production. The growth of both of these industries is expected to upsurge the demand for synthetic tackifiers in the coming years. Growing demand for synthetic rubber in the automotive industry is expected to drive the sales of synthetic tackifiers for the synthetic rubber applications. The polymer and plastics industry has shown significant growth in recent years, owing to which, the synthetic tackifiers market is expected witness healthy growth in near future.

Non-economical process of manufacturing synthetic tackifiers is expected to retard the growth of the synthetic tackifiers market in the coming years. Limited supply of raw materials for the manufacturing of synthetic hydrocarbon-based tackifiers is expected to limit the growth of the synthetic tackifiers market in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

The synthetic tackifiers market is segmented on the following basis:

Synthetic tackifiers market by types:

Hydrocarbon

Phenolic

Synthetic tackifiers market by application:

Hot Melt Adhesives

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

Solvent Based Adhesives

Natural Rubber Systems

Synthetic Rubber Systems

Synthetic tackifiers by end use:

Paints and Coatings

Polymer and Plastics

Medical Devices

Paper and Packaging

Construction

Textile

Regional Outlook

The North America region holds a prominent share of around 18% in the global polymer and plastics industry. The region has also reported decent growth in the polymer and plastics industry in recent years owing to which the demand for synthetic tackifiers in North America is expected to remain high during the forecast period. Europe, with its growing polymer and plastics industry and increasing demand for paints and coatings for OEM applications, is expected to witness high demand for synthetic tackifiers high in the coming years. Latin America region is expected to be a high potential region for the growth of the synthetic tackifiers market. The growth of the oil and gas industry in the region is expected to accelerate the production of downstream products in the region. Moreover, the growing polymer and plastics and construction industry in the region is also expected to aid the sales growth of synthetic tackifiers.

The Middle East and Africa region is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers of synthetic tackifiers. Abundant and economical raw materials available in the region, owing to the well-established oil and gas industry, will attract manufacturers to invest in the region. The growth of the polymer and plastic and construction industry in the region is also expected to create a platform for the growth of synthetic tackifiers market in the region. Asia region is expected to witness healthy growth in terms of synthetic tackifiers’ sales owing to the growing construction, paints and coatings and polymer and plastics industries in the region. China and India are expected to remain high growth regions for the sales of synthetic tackifiers.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-7864

List of Participants

Some of the participants involved in the synthetic tackifiers market are listed below: