Tire Inflating Machine Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2018-2028

Tire Inflating Machine Market: Overview

Tire inflating machine is used for maintaining tire pressure of the vehicle. Tire pressure plays important role in maintaining a vehicle’s fuel economy. Digitalization in the automotive industry is projected to pave a way for the tire inflating machine market. Digital tire inflating machine consists of LED light, which makes it convenient for use in dark. Over the last few years, single stand type tire inflators were used, which required time for compressing the air and at the time of air filling there was wastage of the compressed air. Over the couple of years, the automotive industry is expected to rapidly shift towards the usage of electric vehicles, which required checking of tire pressure at regular interval in order to maintain the fuel economy of the vehicles. Tech giants are focusing on to increase the capacity of tire inflating machines, i.e., Instrument Research Associates Pvt. Ltd., is providing high capacity tire inflator machines that can inflate up to four tire simultaneously and save 60% time as compared to single stage tire inflator. They are suitable for passenger vehicles, lightweight trucks and commercial vehicles. Moreover, manufacturers are also providing dual tire inflating machines, which can be used for nitrogen gas filling and air filling. Nitrogen gas provides a consistent inflation pressure, while driving the vehicle as compared to the air. For transmitting the compressed air from cylinder to nozzle generally doubled braided nylon hose is used as it can sustain high pressure without affecting the air flow rate to the vehicle’s tire. It has been seen that at petrol & diesel retail outlets, tire inflating machines are used for checking or filling tire pressure. In terms of future growth, the global tire inflating machine market is projected to grow with addressable pace owing to rising vehicle fleet coupled with rising demand for fuel economic vehicle.

Tire Inflating Machine Market: Dynamics

Increasing vehicle production as well as vehicle fleet is expected to drive the growth of the global tire inflating machine market during the stipulated time period. Additionally, governmental regulations pertaining to designing and development of tire inflating machine are also expected to contribute to the growth of the tire inflating machine market. For instance, regulations such as SAE and IP-65 are mandated by government for design and capacity of tire inflating machine. Furthermore, impressive features of tire inflating machines such as reduction in fuel consumption, oxidation elimination, better tire pressure retention, enhanced safety, extended tire life, enhanced retread ability and robust casings and better vehicle traction on the road & reliability are the other factors projected to boost the adoption of tire inflating machine as well as drive the growth of the tire inflating machine market during the forecast period.

Digital tire inflating machine and automatically operated tire inflating machine are require high initial investment and also require high quality hoses, pressure sensor, nozzles and continuous power supply. These factor are anticipated to hinder the growth of the tire inflating machine market over the forecast period. In electric vehicles, a pressure sensor unit is already installed for maintaining the tire’s pressure. However, the demand for tire inflating machine in service stations and workshops is high.

Industry leaders are robustly focused on digital air gauge, LED illuminate globe light, slim compact design and easy access clean out for increasing the accuracy of the tire inflator. Moreover, manufacturers are also focused on providing remote operated tire inflating machines in order to increase the accuracy and efficiency of the machine and reducing the electricity consumption.

Tire Inflating Machine Market: Segmentation

On the basis of filling gas, the tire inflating machine market can be segmented as:

Air tire inflating machine

Nitrogen tire inflating machine

Nitrogen and gas tire inflating machine

Others

On the basis of display type, the tire inflating machine market can be segmented as:

Digital tire inflating machine

Analog tire inflating machine

On the basis of operation type, the tire inflating machine market can be segmented as:

Manually operated tire Inflating machine

Automatically operated tire inflating machine

On the basis of application, the tire inflating machine market can be segment as:

Service Station

Petrol & Diesel Retail Outlets

Tire Shops

Transport Companies

Others

On the basis of sales channel, the tire inflating machine market can be segmented as:

OEM

Aftermarket

Tire Inflating Machine Market: Regional Outlook

Western Europe is projected to dominate in the tire inflating machine market owing rising vehicle production and increasing vehicle fleet. Germany is estimated to account for noteworthy value share in the market as Germany is considered as the automotive hub. North America is expected to have second large share of the global tire inflating machine market due to increasing demand for passenger and luxury cars. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at an addressable pace in the global market during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for lightweight commercial vehicles, two wheeler and passenger vehicles. In Eastern Europe, the rising demand for commercial vehicles is expected to boost the sale of tire inflating machines by the end of 2028. The Middle East and Africa is anticipated to grow with relatively sluggish growth rate owing to lack of manufacturing and production facilities of automotive vehicles in in GCC countries.

Tire Inflating Machine Market: Key Participant

Examples of some of the key participants in the tire inflating machine market identified across the value chain are: