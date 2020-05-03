Trauma Products Market 2019: Top Players Analysis By DePuy Synthes Companies, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Accumed, Arthrex, B. Braun Group, Cardinal Health, Citieffe, CONMED Corporation, Double Medical Technology Inc, Integra LifeSciences, Medtronic And Others

Global Trauma Products market as well as for the industry will eventually reach the ceiling in the forecast period of 2018-2025. All the restrictions and drivers for the Trauma Products market that have been deduced from SWOT analysis are contained in this Trauma Products report.

An explanation of market definition, classifications, applications, commitments and market trends has been provided in this market report. It provides information on all recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the various key players and brands that dominate the market. The company profiles of these key players are included in this report.

Market Analysis:

Global Trauma Products Market is expected to reach USD 10.04 billion by 2025, from USD 5.84 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2017, Cardinal Health Completes Acquisition of Medtronic’s Patient Recovery Business.

In November 2013, Stryker Corporation, announced there acquisition with Trauson Holdings Company Limited.

Competitors/Players: Global Trauma Products Market

DePuy Synthes Companies (J&J) (U.S.), Stryker (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet (U.S.), Smith & Nephew (U.K.), Accumed (U.S.), Arthrex (U.S.), B. Braun Group (Germany), Cardinal Health (U.S.), Citieffe (Italy), CONMED Corporation (U.S.), Double Medical Technology Inc. (China), Integra LifeSciences (U.S.), Medtronic (Ireland), Orthofix (U.S.), Wright Medical (U.S.), Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions (US), Bioretec Ltd. (Finland), Aap Implantate AG (Germany), Arthosurface (U.S,), Corin Group (U.K.), Medartis (Switzerland), NuVasive (U.S.), Osteomed (U.S.), Waldemar Link GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) And Others

Competitive Analysis: Global Trauma Products Market

The global trauma products market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of trauma products market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rapidly growing geriatric population

The growing occurrences of the bone degenerative disorders

Increasing rate of sports injury and road accidents cases globally

Allergic reaction related with trauma care product Implantation

Lack of skilled professionals

Segmentation: Global Trauma Products Market

The global trauma products market is segmented based on

type, surgical site , end user , geographical segments.

Based on type, the market is segmented into

internal fixators, external fixators , other trauma products.

Based on surgical site, the market is segmented into

lower extremities , upper extremities.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into

hospitals , trauma centers , ambulatory surgery centers.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

