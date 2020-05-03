Vacuum Therapy Devices Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2018 – 2028

Vacuum therapy devices are the medical suction devices which are widely used in various types of vacuum therapies such as negative pressure wound therapy and also in erectile dysfunction disorders. Vacuum therapy devices helps to treat wounds in negative pressure wound therapy by using sub-atmospheric pressure to cure acute and chronic wounds. NPWT devices consist of vacuum pump, wound dressing and drainage tubing and they help in wound healing by applying pressure through a wound dressing. The pressure draws out pus and debris from the wound and upsurges blood supply to the damaged area. NPWT devices are largely used to manage various types of acute and chronic wounds such as diabetic ulcers, arterial ulcers, venous ulcers, pressure ulcers and first- and second-degree burns. Many vacuum therapy devices are available in various size and shapes to suit the patient’s body shape and the size of wound to be treated. Vacuum therapy devices for negative wound pressure therapy like vacuum pump is either fixed or moveable and is powered by alternating current or batteries. It is designed to regulate power of suction and includes smart features like alarm indication for loss of pressure and a replaceable canister. Vacuum devices for NPWT are of two types: standalone and portable NPWT devices. Vacuum constriction devices are used by patients suffering with erectile dysfunction. A vacuum constriction device (VCD) is an external pump that is used to get and maintain an erection. Vacuum constriction device pumps the air out of the cylinder so that pressure is created as a result the penis becomes erect due to increasing blood pressure and a band joined to the vacuum pump helps to maintain the erection. Adoption of Vacuum therapy devices has increased largely over the period of time for a diverse range of indications and wounds, and is proving to be successful in vacuum therapy devices market. Increasing applications of vacuum therapy devices for treatment of various disorders drives the demand for these devices from consumer segment, thus generating significant revenue growth in the vacuum therapy devices market.

Vacuum Therapy Devices: Market Dynamics

Rising accidental cases is one of the primary reason for the growth in vacuum therapy devices market. Growing awareness about the NPWT among the patients surge the adoption rate for this advance vacuum therapy devices. As growing popularity of vacuum therapy in wound care sector is mainly increasing due to effective results obtained from using this vacuum therapy devices. Due to additional benefit of reduction in healing time this vacuum therapy devices are adopted by major hospitals and ambulatory clinics. Increase in technological advancements for improved treatment protocols in vacuum therapy devices is expected to impel the players to launch user-friendly and technologically enhanced NPWT systems. These factors are projected to fuel the growth of vacuum therapy devices market over the forecast period. Many patients suffering from chronic wounds are still not aware about the treatments and medications. In addition, they are more inclined towards natural remedies, which might hamper the growth of the vacuum therapy market to some extent. Due to sedentary life style erectile dysfunction cases are growing rapidly and men with 40 to 70 years are likely to suffer from this condition. However due to availability of alternative therapeutic medication such as Viagra and high cost of this vacuum therapy devices used for erectile dysfunction likely to restrain the growth of vacuum therapy devices market.

Vacuum Therapy Devices Market: Segmentation

The global vacuum therapy devices market is segmented by Portability type, technology, by application and end user:

Based on portability, the global vacuum therapy devices market is segmented into: Portable Vacuum therapy devices Non-portable Vacuum therapy devices

Based on technology, the global vacuum therapy devices market is segmented into: Manual Electrically Powered

Based on technology, the global vacuum therapy devices market is segmented into: Chronic wounds Venous leg ulcers Diabetic foot ulcers Pressure ulcers Acute wounds Traumatic wounds Burn cases Surgical Procedures Erectile dysfunction

Based on technology, the global vacuum therapy devices market is segmented into: Hospitals & Clinics Ambulatory Surgery center Others



Vacuum Therapy Devices Market: Overview

Based on portability type, portable vacuum therapy devices registers the highest revenue share in the Vacuum Therapy devices market. Owing to their easy, lightweight and effective mobile design and growing demand from hospitals and ambulatory use. For e.g. the ACTIV.A.C vacuum therapy system by KCI Acelity company Inc. is the advanced wound healing device. Technological advancement has improved the vacuum therapy devices due to this leading manufactures in vacuum therapy market are launching new innovative products increasing the competition in vacuum therapy devices market. As per application type the chronic wound segment is expected to account for large market share in vacuum therapy devices market.

Over the past few years it is observed that the rising number of causality cases of trauma and road accidents are boosting the growth of global vacuum therapy devices market. Moreover, rising incidence of diabetes mellitus and foot injury cases are also expected to propel the growth of the vacuum therapy devices market across globe and accounts for high revenue growth in vacuum therapy devices market.

Vacuum Therapy Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, global Vacuum Therapy devices market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is most lucrative market due to growing adoption of vacuum therapy devices for erectile dysfunction and wound management. However, Asia-Pacific is likely to expand at a moderate rate registering the fastest growth in revenue generation for Vacuum Therapy devices market on the account of presence of giant local manufacturers in countries such as Japan, China and India. Whereas, Latin America owing to presence of large hospitals and upgraded research infrastructure is expected to experience high demand for vacuum therapy devices in the region.

Vacuum Therapy Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global Vacuum Therapy Devices market Acelity L.P. Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Smith & Nephew plc., Coloplast Corp, Augustus Medical Systems, Boston Scientific Corporation and others.