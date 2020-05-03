Vehicle Emission Testers Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2018-2028

GlobalVehicle Emission Testers Market: Introduction

Vehicle emission is the major source of pollution, and to monitor, measure and control these emissions vehicle emission testers are widely adopted. Vehicle emission testers are either fixed or portable type, however, their objective remains the same, to measure emission of carbon dioxide, hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxide, and other particulate matters from the vehicle. Such adjustable or movable vehicle emission testers enable easy monitoring and contribute towards maintaining environmental balance. Most of the companies offer varied types of vehicle emission testers, some common examples of vehicle emission testers are NDIR testers, flame ionization detectors, smoke meters, cross duct testers, emission and combustion testers with chillers, etc.

GlobalVehicle Emission Testers Market:Drivers and Challenges

The International Organization of Motor Vehicles (OICA) has estimated that over 16% of the man-made carbon dioxide emission is due to vehicle emission. This fact has forced the government bodies to impose regulations on vehicle emissions, which, in turn, has mandated the testing of vehicle emission frequently. Thereby, augmenting the growth of the vehicle emission testers market. Further, population in industrialized regions is witnessing a rise in premature deaths, owing to the pollution caused by emission of toxic gases such as sulfur oxides, nitrogen oxides and other particulate matters in the environment. Thus, to neutralize this severe effect, industries are opting for emission control solutions and thereby fueling the demand for vehicle emission testers in automotive sector. Furthermore, growing automotive industry is stipulated to contribute towards the growth of the vehicle emission testers significantly.

In the wake to reduce emissions, the government of U.S. has framed and implemented stringent regulations. In June 2017, the U.S. entered the Paris Agreement within UNFCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) with other countries to reduce the emission of volatile organic gases. Under this agreement, the U.S. will be expending efforts to curb the global temperature rise during this century to below 20 C. This, in turn, will augment the demand for vehicle emission testers in the automotive sector, thereby increasing the market value of vehicle emission testers over the forecast period.

Global Vehicle Emission Testers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global vehicle emission testers market has been segmented as:

NDIR (Non-Dispersive Infrared) Testers

Flame Ionization Detectors

Smoke Meters

Cross Duct Testers

Emission and Combustion Testers with Chillers

Others

On the basis of handling type, the global vehicle emission testers market has been segmented as:

Fixed Vehicle Emission Testers

Handheld Vehicle Emission Testers

Portable Vehicle Emission Testers

On the basis of application, the global vehicle emission testers market has been segmented as:

CO 2 Testing

Testing O 2 Testing

Testing Hydrocarbons (HC) Testing

NO Testing

Other Particulate Matters

On the basis of vehicle type, the global vehicle emission testers market has been segmented as:

Two Wheelers

Tractors

Automated Guided Vehicles (AVG)

Passenger Cars Economic Passenger Cars Mid-Sized Passenger Cars Luxury Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles



Global Vehicle Emission Testers Market: Regional Overview

Europe is expected to hold a significant share in the global vehicle emission testers market during the forecast period. This is due to the implantation of stringent regulations in the region towards adoption of vehicle emission testers. Also, vehicle emission testers enhance the efficiency of vehicle, as they check the health of the vehicle engine. With the ever-rising automotive industry in the Southeast Asian and Other Asia Pacific economies, SEA and Other APAC are expected to register the robust growth in the global vehicle emission testers market, among all the other regions. Japan and MEA are expected witness moderate growth in the vehicle emission testers market over the projected period.

Global Vehicle Emission Testers Market: Key Players

The global vehicle emission testers market is expected to be fairly fragmented market, owing to a vast number of local as well as global manufacturers. Examples of some of the market participants in the global vehicle emission testers market identified across the value chain include: