Wireless Antenna Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Harada, Amphenol, Sunway

ORBIS RESEARCH recently introduced New Research Report on Global Wireless Antenna Market Insights, Forecast to 2025, this report presents the worldwide Wireless Antenna market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers (Harada, Amphenol, Sunway, Molex, Skycross, Yokowa, Galtronics, Pulse, Speed, Ethertronics, Hirschmann, Laird, Ace Tech, Shenglu, Inzi Controls, Fiamm, Sky-wave, 3GTX, Auden, South-star, Deman, Tuko, Wutong), region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Wireless Antenna market, while the South Korea is the second sales volume market for Wireless Antenna in 2017.

In the industry, Harada profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Amphenol and Sunway ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 10.07%, 9.05% and 8.54% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly applications of Wireless Antenna, including Mobile Devices, IOT and Automotive. And Mobile Devices is the main applications for Wireless Antenna, and the Mobile Devices reached a sales volume of approximately 10153.07 M Unit in 2017, with 98.08% of global sales volume.

In the coming years, with the arrival of 5G and the Internet of Vehicles, we expect that the price of Wireless Antenna will increase and the market outlook will be good. Wireless Antenna technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The Wireless Antenna market was valued at 3980 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 9930 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wireless Antenna. Wireless Antenna are used in the terminal equipment including Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Wearables, IOT, and Automotive.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Harada, Amphenol, Sunway, Molex, Skycross, Yokowa, Galtronics, Pulse, Speed, Ethertronics, Hirschmann, Laird, Ace Tech, Shenglu, Inzi Controls, Fiamm, Sky-wave, 3GTX, Auden, South-star, Deman, Tuko, Wutong

Wireless Antenna Breakdown Data by Type

UHF

VHF

Wireless Antenna Breakdown Data by Application



Mobile Devices

IOT

Automotive

Wireless Antenna Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Wireless Antenna Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Wireless Antenna status and future forecast? Involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Wireless Antenna manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wireless Antenna :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Wireless Antenna market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

