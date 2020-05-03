Wood Preservative Market With Latest Research Report And Growth By 2025 Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Key Vendors, Drivers And Forecast
The Global Wood Preservative Market is expected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2025, from USD 2.78 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Global Wood Preservative Market, By Formulation (Water Based, Solvent Based, Oil Based), By Application (Residential & Commercial, Industrial), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Market Definition: Global Wood Preservative Market
Wood preservative is a coating for timber treatment to protect against insects, weather, decay and others. It is also defined as pressure treatment in which the wood is placed into an airtight steel cylinder. Wood preservation is to ensure a long life of wood fall by the use of pesticides. It can prevent wood from rotting as quickly and that woods are used in road signs, build telephone poles, play structures, marine pilings, decks, raised garden beds and others. The wood preservative treatment have various advantage such as it can be pre-conditioned in the treatment chamber , has uniform penetration and better control over retention.It is faster and more reliable process and can be easily controlled and regulated. It is used in different application such as fencing, structural & decking, landscaping, industrial, railroad and others.
In 2017 BASF SE launched new light stabilizers named TinuvinDW (N) and Tinuvin249 for wood and metal coatings.. It helps to increase increasing demand for high-performance light stabilizers to formulate durable coatings for exterior use.
In 2016 Tanalised launched “E Wood Treatment Plant” which helps in to increase the environmentally compliant wood treatment market.
Top Key Players:
- Koppers Inc
- BASF SE
- Troy Corporation
- LANXESS
- KMG Corporate
- RUTGERS
- Bostik
- QUALITY BORATE COMPANY.
- Janssen Global Services, LLC.
- Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co.KG
- Atlantis The Palm
- Dattashri Enterprises
- Lada Organics Pvt. Ltd.
- Jubilant
- Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.
- Parikh Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.
- Advanced Agriresearch Limited
- Nisus Corporation
- many more.
Market Drivers:
- Demand for wood preservatives is increasing owing to shifting preference of consumers towards using eco-friendly wood preservatives
- Changing lifestyle and increasing purchasing power is leading to increased spending on wood-based decoration in homes and workplaces.
- Rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income in emerging countries
- Demand for eco-friendly wood preservative chemicals
Market Restraint:
- Limited availability of wood
- Stringent government regulations on the usage of synthetic wood preservatives.
- Increasing Restrictions on the use of hazardous chemicals such as chromium and arsenic
- Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025
- Market trends impacting the growth of the global wood preservative market
- Analyze and forecast the wood preservative market on the basis of application and end user
- Trends of key regional and country-level markets for application and end user
- Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis
Market Segmentations:
Global Wood Preservative Market is segmented on the basis of
- Formulation
- Application
- Geography
Market Segmentations in Details:
By Formulation
- Water-Based Wood Preservative Polyurethane
- Solvent-Based Wood Preservative
- Oil-Based Wood Preservative
By Application
- Residential and Commercial
- Industrial
By Geography
North America
- Canada,
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape: Global Wood Preservative Market
The global wood preservative market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of wood preservative market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
