Carbon Fiber Resin Market Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Key Vendors and Growth Forecast by 2024

The recent shift toward the development of light vehicles and the diversification in energy baskets of countries from traditional sources of power such as fossil fuels to clean power sources such as wind power are the major trends, which are identified to impact the global carbon fiber resin market . Carbon fiber resins are derivatives of carbon and other elements that are processed to form carbon fibers. These are cured by application of heat to form the final fibers.

These resins possess appreciable physical and chemical properties such as high strength, significant chemical resistance, corrosion resistance, and high viscosity, which make them an ideal material for usage in exterior and interior parts for airplanes.

The carbon fiber resin market is bifurcated on the basis of resin type into thermoset and thermoplastic. Thermoset and thermoplastic resins are used as matrix to produce carbon fiber composites. Thermoset resins account for larger market share in comparison to thermoplastic, owing to their high strength and resistance to high temperature.

Some of the major companies operating in the global carbon fiber resin market are Huntsman Corporation, Alpha Owens-Corning, BASF SE, Hexion Inc., Polynt S.P.A., Ashland Inc., Olin Corporation, 3M Company, Aliancys AG, and Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd.

The industry participants have integrated their business operations and produce raw materials and final products. This helps companies to leverage technological capabilities and produce economically competitive products.

The study provides the historical as well the forecast market size data for various countries, including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.