Changing Dietary Preference, Development in Organic Food Chain and Innovation in Packaging Technology Drive the Organic Milk Market Globally: BlueWeave Consulting

Global Organic Milk Market: Overview

The milk taken from livestock that is raised through organic techniques is termed as organic milk where the livestock are fed with organic feed and follow organic farming stipulation with no artificial additives in the feed, no antibiotics, and movement of livestock in outdoor areas. Changing the dietary preference of consumers towards organic food & beverage products is propelling the demand for organic milk products. Moreover, the increasing awareness among consumer regarding the harmful effects of chemical traces in milk products leads to increasing demand for organic milk products in the coming years. The demand and popularity of organic milk same as organic food are also rising since the last few years owing, to the consumer inclination towards organically and naturally grown food products. It is also rich in omega 3, vitamins, CLA (conjugated linoleic acid- a type of fat that may prove to be one of most potent cancer fighter) and antioxidants. Apart from the health benefits, it also addresses environmental concerns and animal welfare issues which are projected to fuel the growth of the global organic milk market over the forecast period. The major challenges that hinder the market of organic milk market include meeting organic standards over time and across different jurisdictions, availability and cost of organic inputs and stiff competition from alternative products. Furthermore, new packaging technologies and formats used by manufacturers in the global organic milk market include controlled atmosphere packaging, modified atmosphere packaging, intelligent packaging, and active packaging is expected to boost the growth of overall market.

Global Organic Milk Market – Product Analysis

On the basis of product type, organic milk market is segmented into Whole Milk, Skimmed Milk, Partially Skimmed Milk, & Others. The skimmed organic milk product segment is estimated to witness an upswing throughout the period of assessment on the back of high protein and calcium content. Further, less content of cholesterol in skimmed organic milk continues to remain instrumental in driving demand for skimmed milk, particularly among consumers focusing on fat reduction. However, the demand for partly skimmed organic milk is projected to expand at a comparatively faster pace over the forecast period.

Global Organic Milk Market – Packaging Analysis

On the basis of packaging type, organic milk market is segmented into Pouches, Cans, Bottles, Tetra Packs, Others. Tetra packs organic segment is anticipated to have significant growth rate over the coming years. The product packaging is considered a silent salesman of the product. Moreover, creative packaging and branding add to the increase in number of sales. With the new packaging technologies and formats which includes controlled atmosphere packaging, modified atmosphere packaging, intelligent packaging, and active packaging, the manufacturer able to create bigger market. Therefore, through such initiatives, the market is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Global Organic Milk Market – Distribution Channel Analysis

On the basis of distribution channel, retail segment is projected to gain major traction in the market over the forecast period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets involved in the selling of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) are extending their organic product ranges to meet the increasing demand for organic milk worldwide. For instance, in February 2017, Asda, one of the key retailor in the U.K., started to sell Dairy Farmers ‘free range dairy milk’, to meet consumer demand for organic milk in the U.K., identified multiple potential stores and started selling organic milk under Pasture Promos logo. Such creative marketing strategies are projected to boost sales of organic milk products through supermarkets.

Global Organic Milk Market: Competitive Landscape

Major Key players operating in the global organic milk market include Groupe Danone, Organic Valley, Organic Milk Suppliers Cooperative (OMSCo), Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Arla Foods Amba, Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Clover Stornetta Farms, Inc., and Shamrock Foods Company. The leading market players are launching new organic milk products, in order to meet rising demand from consumers.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the global organic milk market, in terms of Value & Volume.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, on the basis of region, segmented into 5 regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, & LATAM and major countries in the respective regions

To outline, categorized and forecast the global organic market on the basis of product type, source, packaging and distribution channel.

To examine competitive developments like expansions, technological advancement, new product launches, and regulative framework within the global organic milk market.

To identify the drivers and challenges for global organic milk market.

To spot the profile of leading players and an array of strategy outlook and SWOT analysis of major industry players.

Scope of the Report

By Product Type

By Source

By Packaging Type

By Distribution Channel

Geographical Segmentation

