Comprehensive Study on Radio Access Network Market Global Analysis by Key Players – Airspan Networks, Verizon Wireless, Corning Incorporated, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Qorvo, Inc., HUBER+SUHNER, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm,

Competitive Analysis:

The Global radio access network market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes Power electronics market shares of market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

The main factors driving the radio access network market are raising the mobile data traffic and simultaneously increasing demand for better network coverage, which result increase acceptance of smartphones and technological advancements in the telecommunication industry. The forecast period of 2018 to 2025 with the CAGR of 9.1 %.

Global Radio Access Network Market is expected to reach USD 15.23 billion by 2025 from USD 8.53 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising demand of mobile Data Tariff.

Acceptance of latest technologies like smart phones.

Rising demand for network infrastructure.

Delay in spectrum allocation.

Rising of different products with lot of specifications.

The Radio Access Network Market report correspondingly contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape beside from a SWOT analysis of the leading players. Thus, the data provided is consistent, comprehensive, and the outcome of extensive research.

Major countries covered in this report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Top Key Players:

HUAWEI Technologies Co.,

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson,

Nokia,

ZTE Corporation.,

SAMSUNG,

NEC Technologies India Private Limited,

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc,

Intel Corporation,

FUJISTU,

Juniper Networks, Inc.,

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP,

Corning Incorporated,

Verizon,

Airspan,

Qorvo, Inc,

LG Electronics,

Huber+Suhner and many more.

Market Analysis:

In 2016, Ericsson launches 5G Plug-Ins to equip today’s networks for 5G. Its beneficial in mobile HD video, driverless buses and haptic feedback-enabled drones to fiber-equivalent residential wireless access.

In 2018, Huawei Launches Full Range of 5G End-to-End Product Solutions, which is beneficial for core network, the bearer network, base station, and terminals.

In 2018 , Verizon Selects Samsung for 5G Commercial Launch, its beneficial in 5G performance using millimeter-wave (mmWave) frequency to provide FWA pre-commercial service.

Market Definition:

The global radio access network market has been segmented on the basis of communication, infrastructure, connectivity technology and deployment location. In terms of communication infrastructure, small cell is expected to hold the largest share of the market.

The small cell is mostly applicable in network operators to address the need for high-speed data transfer and improve the quality of services. Small cells will help increase the network capacity and therefore, aid in network densification. Nowadays, 5G connectivity technology is expected to hold the largest size of the radio access network market.

The market for the 5G would be driven by the proliferating demand for wireless broadband services which require fast and high-capacity networks. The development of the 5G connectivity technology has been undertaken to address the growing demand for high-speed data communication. This would lead to the need for the related network infrastructure which would drive the radio access network market in the near future.

Market Overview :

Based on Communication Infrastructure

Small Cell,

Macro Cell,

RAN Equipment,

DAS

Based on Connectivity technology

2G,

3G,

4G/LTE,

5G

Based on Deployment Location

Urban,

Rural,

Residential,

Retail Stores

Based on geography

North America & South America

Europe,

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

