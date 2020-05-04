Fluorochemicals Market Analysis by Manufacturers, Region, Application, Existing Trends Outlook by 2024

Fluorochemicals are chemical derivatives of fluorine, a chemical element which is found in the Earth’s crust. These chemicals have a differentiated application base in a number of industries, including electronics, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and chemicals. These chemical derivatives of fluorine are utilized in these industries as blowing agents, air-conditioners, refrigerators, fire extinguishers, and others.

Significant shift in usage patterns of fluorocarbon-based products and increasing resource and capital allocation toward research and development of fluorochemicals, which possess a low global warming potential (GWP) and a zero ozone-depletion potential (zero-ODP) are key trends impacting dynamics of the global fluorochemicals market.

Key factors driving the growth of the fluorochemicals market are growing adoption of clean air systems in residential, commercial, and industrial installations, and increasing installation of HVAC systems in automobiles. These are expected to augment the market growth in the near future.

Some of the major players operating in the global fluorochemicals market are Honeywell international Inc., 3M Company, Solvay SA, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., DuPont, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd., ASAHI GLASS CO. LTD., Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V., Arkema Group, and Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

The study provides the historical as well the forecast market size data for various countries, including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.