Frozen Food Consumption Market 2019 Top Key Companies Like Nestle, Nomad Foods, Bonduelle, Charal, Findus Group, FrosTA, Mascato Spain, Dr. August Oetker, McCain Foods, Orogel Group

Freezing food preserves it from the time it is prepared to the time it is eaten. Since early times, farmers, fishermen, and trappers have preserved grains and produce in unheated buildings during the winter season.[1] Freezing food slows down decomposition by turning residual moisture into ice, inhibiting the growth of most bacterial species. In the food commodity industry, there are two processes: mechanical and cryogenic (or flash freezing). The freezing kinetics is important to preserve the food quality and texture. Quicker freezing generates smaller ice crystals and maintains cellular structure. Cryogenic freezing is the quickest freezing technology available due to the ultra low liquid nitrogen temperature -196 °C (-320 °F)

Key Manufacturers Analyzed In the Study:

• Nestle

• Nomad Foods

• Bonduelle

• Charal

• Findus Group

• FrosTA

• Mascato Spain

• Dr. August Oetker

• McCain Foods

• Orogel Group..

frozen food market, companies have been compelled to eliminate artificial ingredients from frozen food products to appeal to health-conscious consumers. In this region, people are willingly paying more for healthier frozen food options, as they are organic, convenient, and completely natural. Also, the manufacturers are coming up with innovative products such as limited and seasonal frozen food, which are vegan and free from preservatives.

Though on-the-go food is the new meal trend in Europe, many value- and health-conscious consumers are opting for healthy alternatives and better-for-you products as a substitute for snacks and fast food products. However, the high preference for on-the-go food products stems from the fact that most working people do not have time to cook. Also, innovations in defrosting technologies are creating new opportunities for frozen food that can be consumed both inside and outside the home. With the growing demand for portable frozen food, the market is expected to witness immense growth in the coming years.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• Americas

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

Segmentation by product type:

• Frozen Ready Meals

• Frozen Fish and Seafood

• Frozen Meat Products

• Frozen Pizza

• Frozen Potato Products

• Frozen Bakery Products

Segmentation by application:

• Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

• Independent Retailers

• Convenience Stores

• Specialist Retailers

