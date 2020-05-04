Global API Testing Market 2025 Analysis By Top Vendors like Astegic, Axway, Bleum, CA Technologies, Cigniti Technologies, Cygnet Infotech, IBM, Inflectra Corporation, Infosys, Load Impact, LogiGear Corporation, Micro Focus, Nevatech, Oracle, Parasoft, Tricentis, Vector Software Inc

This report has all the company profile for the top players and brands and along with that the report also contains a synopsis of market definition, classifications, applications and market trends, and the Global API Testing Market drivers and restrains that are derived from a well know method called SWOT analysis. The forecast period 2018-2025 is expected be great for the Global API Testing Market which will be the face changer for Information and technology industry. The users are increasing day by day which is increasing the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values.

Market Definition:

API stands for application program interface. It deals with access to the application without a user interface through collective form of software function and procedures. API software is less time consuming than that of GUI testing. XML or JSON can be used to exchange data which are language independent. It has its wide application in IT and telecommunication banking, financial services, and insurance, retail and ecommerce, media and entertainment, healthcare, manufacturing, government. Adoption of open API strategies in businesses may act as a major driver in the growth of global API testing market. On the other hand, data regulations and policies may hinder the market.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Businesses adopting open API strategies.

Adoption of Agile Practices for Software Development

Data Regulations and Policies

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of deployment model, global API testing market is further segmented into on-premises, and cloud.

The global API testing market is segmented on the basis of component into API testing tools/software, API testing services. The API testing services segment is further sub segmented on the basis of type into managed services, and professional services

On the basis of vertical, the global API testing market is segmented into IT and telecommunication banking, financial services, and insurance, retail and ecommerce, media and entertainment, healthcare, manufacturing, government, and others.

On the basis of geography, global API testing market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product/Service Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Company Share Analysis:

The report for global API testing include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Some of the major players of the global API testing market are:-

Astegic,

Axway,

Bleum,

CA Technologies,

Cigniti Technologies,

Cygnet Infotech,

IBM,

Inflectra Corporation,

Infosys,

Load Impact,

LogiGear Corporation,

Micro Focus,

Nevatech,

Oracle Parasoft Corporation,

Tricentis,

Vector Software,

Among others.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025.

Market trends impacting the growth of the Global API Testing Market.

Analyze and forecast API Testing Market on the basis of type, application, raw material

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, application, raw material

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.

