Global Automotive Lighting Market By Key Players (Koito, Valeo, Magneti Marelli, Hella, Stanley Electric, Ichikoh, Osram and Others), By Regions (North America, Europe, China, Japan) 2019 – 2025

This report focuses on Automotive Lighting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Lighting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The global Automotive Lighting Market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: Koito, Valeo, Magneti Marelli, Hella, Stanley Electric, Ichikoh, Osram, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips, ZKW Group, Varroc, SL Corporation, TYC, DEPO, Xingyu, Hyundai IHL, Imasen Electric, Fiem

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type:

By Position: Front, Rear, Side, Interior

By Technology: Halogen/Incandescent, Xenon/HID, LED

Segment by Application: Passenger Car, LCV, HCV

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Automotive Lighting Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Lighting

1.2 Automotive Lighting Segment By Position

1.2.1 Global Automotive Lighting Production Growth Rate Comparison By Position (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Front

1.2.3 Rear

1.2.4 Side

1.2.5 Interior

1.3 Automotive Lighting Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Lighting Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 LCV

1.3.4 HCV

1.4 Global Automotive Lighting Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automotive Lighting Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Automotive Lighting Market Size

1.5.1 Global Automotive Lighting Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Lighting Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Automotive Lighting Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Lighting Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Automotive Lighting Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Automotive Lighting Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive Lighting Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Automotive Lighting Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Lighting Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Automotive Lighting Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

