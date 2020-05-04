Global Domestic Tourism Market Size, Share, Cost, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Sales Channels, Distributors, Global Industry Demand & Forecast to 2023

Global Domestic Tourism Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

Domestic tourism is tourism involving residents of one country traveling only within that country. A playing holiday is a holiday spent in the same country; this class may overlap with staycation, a vacation spent in the same region. This is different from inbound tourism.

According to this study, over the next five years the Domestic Tourism market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Domestic Tourism business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Domestic Tourism market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The Top Key Players covered in this market Report are Expedia Group, Priceline Group, China Travel, China CYTS Tours Holding, American Express Global Business Travel, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, BCD Travel, HRG North America, Travel Leaders Group, Fareportal/Travelong, AAA Travel, Corporate Travel Management, Travel and Transport, Altour, Direct Travel, World Travel Inc., Omega World Travel, Frosch, JTB Americas Group, Ovation Travel Group, World Travel Holdings, Mountain Travel Sobek, TUI AG, Natural Habitat Adventures, Abercrombie & Kent Group, InnerAsia Travel Group, Butterfield & Robinson, ATG Travel. This report focuses on the global Domestic Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

Segmentation by Type:

Very Motivated

Partially Motivated

Accidental

Not Motivated

Segmentation by Application:

Below 20 Years

20-30 Years

30-40 Years

40-50 Years

Above 50 Years

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Ojectives:

To study and analyze the global Domestic Tourism market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Domestic Tourism market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Domestic Tourism players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Domestic Tourism with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Domestic Tourism submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

Global Domestic Tourism Market Research Report 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Domestic Tourism by Players

4 Domestic Tourism by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Domestic Tourism Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Expedia Group

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Domestic Tourism Product Offered

11.1.3 Expedia Group Domestic Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Expedia Group News

11.2 Priceline Group

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Domestic Tourism Product Offered

11.2.3 Priceline Group Domestic Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Priceline Group News

11.3 China Travel

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Domestic Tourism Product Offered

11.3.3 China Travel Domestic Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 China Travel News

11.4 China CYTS Tours Holding

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Domestic Tourism Product Offered

11.4.3 China CYTS Tours Holding Domestic Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 China CYTS Tours Holding News

11.5 American Express Global Business Travel

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Domestic Tourism Product Offered

11.5.3 American Express Global Business Travel Domestic Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 American Express Global Business Travel News

11.6 Carlson Wagonlit Travel

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Domestic Tourism Product Offered

11.6.3 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Domestic Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Carlson Wagonlit Travel News

11.7 BCD Travel

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Domestic Tourism Product Offered

11.7.3 BCD Travel Domestic Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 BCD Travel News

11.8 HRG North America

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Domestic Tourism Product Offered

11.8.3 HRG North America Domestic Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 HRG North America News

11.9 Travel Leaders Group

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Domestic Tourism Product Offered

11.9.3 Travel Leaders Group Domestic Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Travel Leaders Group News

11.10 Fareportal/Travelong

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Domestic Tourism Product Offered

11.10.3 Fareportal/Travelong Domestic Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Fareportal/Travelong News

11.11 AAA Travel

11.12 Corporate Travel Management

11.13 Travel and Transport

11.14 Altour

11.15 Direct Travel

11.16 World Travel Inc.

11.17 Omega World Travel

11.18 Frosch

11.19 JTB Americas Group

11.20 Ovation Travel Group

11.21 World Travel Holdings

11.22 Mountain Travel Sobek

11.23 TUI AG

11.24 Natural Habitat Adventures

11.25 Abercrombie & Kent Group

11.26 InnerAsia Travel Group

11.27 Butterfield & Robinson

11.28 ATG Travel

…Continued

