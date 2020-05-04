Global IT Training Market 2019: Application, New Technologies, Emerging Trends, Existing Services, Industry Insight, Competitive Landscape, Region & Forecast 2023

Global IT Training Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

Information technology (IT) is the use of computers to store, retrieve, transmit, and manipulate data, or information, often in the context of a business or other enterprise. IT is considered to be a subset of information and communications technology (ICT).

IT training refers to the professional training offered by universities, enterprises, and non-formal professional institutes that comprise of B2C (business-to-consumer), B2G (business-to-government), and B2B (business-to-business) training. More number of institution have begun to offer informal and social learning platforms to teach IT, which has changed the learning landscape over the past decade.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that IT Training will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

The Top Key Players covered in this market Report are CGS, Firebrand, Global Knowledge, IBM, New Horizon, Avnet Academy, Corpex, Dell, ExecuTrain, ExitCertified, Fast Lane, GP Strategies, HP, ILX Group, Infopro Learning, Infosec Institute, ITpreneurs, Koenig Solutions, Learning Tree International, Learnsocial, NetCom Learning, NIIT, Onlc Training Centers, QA, SAP, SkillSoft, TATA Interactive System, Technology Transfer Service, TTA. This report focuses on the global IT Training status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

Segmentation by Type:

Infrastructure

Development

Security

Segmentation by Application:

Individuals

SMEs

Enterprise

Government Organizations

Military

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Ojectives:

To study and analyze the global IT Training market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of IT Training market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global IT Training players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the IT Training with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of IT Training submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

