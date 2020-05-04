Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Emerging Trends 2017, Analysis By Procedural Volumes with Growth Rate +8.7%, Top Key Venders (Cardinal Health Inc., MallinckrodtPlc., GE Healthcare, Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc., Bayer AG) Estimated Till 2024

New Report on “Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis 2018” added to databridgemarketsresearch.com collection – This report studies all the characteristic of the present and forthcoming industry growth information which is climacteric for all new participants well as the leading market participant.

Radiopharmaceuticals market report is a comprehensive study on how the Information and Communication Technology industry is changing because of radiopharmaceuticals market.

This report studies the global market size of Radiopharmaceuticals in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Radiopharmaceuticals in these regions.

“Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market” is predictable to reach USD 9.49 billion by 2024 from USD 4.87 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

This research report categorizes the global Radiopharmaceuticals market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Radiopharmaceuticals Market report give rising open doors in the market and the future effect of significant drivers and difficulties and, bolster leaders in settling on practical business choices. Radiopharmaceuticals are a group of pharmaceuticals drug which have radioactivity. It can be used as diagnostic and therapeutic agent. Radiopharmaceuticals are unique medicinal formulations containing radioisotopes which are used in major clinical area for diagnosis or therapy. The procedures and facilities for the production, use, and storage of radiopharmaceuticals are subject to licensing by national or regional authorities.

Top Challengers:

Cardinal Health Inc.



GE Healthcare

Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.

Bayer AG

Bracco Imaging SpA

Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products

Nordion Inc.

Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A.

IBA Molecular Imaging

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.,

Among others.

Recent Developments:

Recent trends in the radiopharmaceuticals market such as growing disease which targeted cancer therapy, increasing awareness, expanding applications of molecular imaging, technological advancement, increasing trend of radio-labelled peptides and monoclonal antibodies for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer tumors and increasing use of SPECT & PET scans is expected to drive the market in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Radiopharmaceuticals are mostly used for treatment of cancer, bone pain, and thyroid cancer. In the U.S. cancer is second fatal disease whereas in the UK it is the leading cause of death. In most of the third world countries cancer appears much lower. Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and was responsible for 8.8 million deaths in 2015. Globally, nearly 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer. In 2016, an estimated 1.6 million new cases of cancer was diagnosed in the United States and 0.5 million people died from the disease.

On the other hand, shorter half-life of radiopharmaceuticals, stringent regulatory guidelines and competition from conventional diagnostic procedures are some of the factors which may hinder the growth of radiopharmaceuticals market.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type

Diagnostic

Therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals.

On the basis of procedural volumes

Diagnostic procedure

single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) radiopharmaceuticals

positron emission tomography (PET) radiopharmaceuticals

Therapeutic procedures

beta emitters

alpha emitters

brachy therapy

On the basis of application,

diagnostic application

single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) –

positron emission tomography (PET)- oncology, cardiology, neurology and others

therapeutic application

thyroid,

bone metastasis,

lymphoma,

endocrine tumours

others

On the basis of sources,

nuclear reactors

cyclotrons

On the basis of end user,

hospitals,

ambulatory surgical centers,

diagnostic centers,

cancer research institutes and

others

In 2017, hospital segment dominate the market with the highest market share due to accessibility of highly skilled medical practitioners in the radiology departments of hospitals.

