Competitive Analysis: Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Global refrigerated warehousing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of refrigerated warehousing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
This Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market research report makes available state-of-the-art information about the entire market along with the holistic view of the market. With the help of Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market report, the data and realities of the Food & Beverage industry can be focused which continues the business operations on the right path. It also assesses the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Moreover, the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company for the forecast period is also showcased in this Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market report. With the market insights provided in the report it becomes easy to gain a more precise understanding of the market landscape, issues that may takes place for the Food & Beverage industry in the future, and how to position specific brands in the best possible manner.
Due to its acceptance, and its versatility the Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market is set to witness a CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period of 2018-2025, where it will rise from its initial estimated value of USD 18.4 billion in 2017 to an estimated value of USD 40.9 billion by 2025.
Market Definition:
Refrigerated warehousing market offers a variety of temperatures for the manufacturers of food and pharmaceuticals industry. This industry is based on the needs of others as they offer these services for transportation of products as well as storage. With the rising demand of storing the goods manufactured and procured from other means, the Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market will rise significantly.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In May 2017, Congebec announced that they had acquired Shamrock Cold Storage Inc., expanding their service capabilities and expanding their market share and dominance in Canada.
- In October 2015, AGRO Merchants Group announced that they had completed the acquisition of Nordic Logistics and Warehousing LLC, aimed at expanding the service capabilities in the North America region.
Key Market Competitors:
- Americold,
- Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC.,
- Preferred Freezer Services,
- John Swire & Sons Ltd.,
- AGRO Merchants Group,
- NICHIREI CORPORATION,
- Interstate Cold Storage Inc.,
- Burris Logistics,
- Frialsa Frigoríficos S.A. de C.V.,
- HENNINGSEN COLD STORAGE CO.,
- A B Oxford Cold Storage Co. Pty Ltd,
- VersaCold Logistics Services,
- Congebec,
- Hanson Logistics,
- Snowman Logistics,
- Berkshire Transportation Inc., and CONESTOGA COLD STORAGE
Market Drivers:
- Refrigerated warehousing market is set to witness a market growth because of the increase in demand of consumption of perishable items and frozen products.
- Increasing number of innovations in the market like transportation, freight tracking has also been a major factor in the market growth
Table of Contents
- Macro Indicator Analysis
- Market Overview
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
- Market sizing and growth analysis
- Market forecasting to 2024
- Market Competitive Landscape
- Product Launches and Pipeline Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Market Mergers, Acquisitions and Agreements
- Company Profiles
Segmentation:
- By Technology
- PLC (Programmable Logic Controller)
- Evaporative Cooling
- Vapour Compression
- Blast Freezing
- By Application
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Bakery & Confectionary
- Dairy Products
- Meat & Seafood
- Food & Beverages
- By Temperature
- Chilled
- Frozen
- By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Market Restraints:
- Due to high initial setting up costs, the market is set to be isolated for new small competitors and the major service providers are set to dominate the market which will induce less innovation due to their monopolistic nature in the market share
- High maintenance and operating costs of these warehouses will also pose a significant challenge to overcome and will make the market growth restrained
