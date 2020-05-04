Competitive Analysis: Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market

Global refrigerated warehousing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of refrigerated warehousing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

This Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market research report makes available state-of-the-art information about the entire market along with the holistic view of the market. With the help of Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market report, the data and realities of the Food & Beverage industry can be focused which continues the business operations on the right path. It also assesses the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Moreover, the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company for the forecast period is also showcased in this Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market report. With the market insights provided in the report it becomes easy to gain a more precise understanding of the market landscape, issues that may takes place for the Food & Beverage industry in the future, and how to position specific brands in the best possible manner.

Due to its acceptance, and its versatility the Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market is set to witness a CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period of 2018-2025, where it will rise from its initial estimated value of USD 18.4 billion in 2017 to an estimated value of USD 40.9 billion by 2025.

Market Definition:

Refrigerated warehousing market offers a variety of temperatures for the manufacturers of food and pharmaceuticals industry. This industry is based on the needs of others as they offer these services for transportation of products as well as storage. With the rising demand of storing the goods manufactured and procured from other means, the Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market will rise significantly.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2017, Congebec announced that they had acquired Shamrock Cold Storage Inc., expanding their service capabilities and expanding their market share and dominance in Canada.

In October 2015, AGRO Merchants Group announced that they had completed the acquisition of Nordic Logistics and Warehousing LLC, aimed at expanding the service capabilities in the North America region.

Key Market Competitors:

Americold,

Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC.,

Preferred Freezer Services,

John Swire & Sons Ltd.,

AGRO Merchants Group,

NICHIREI CORPORATION,

Interstate Cold Storage Inc.,

Burris Logistics,

Frialsa Frigoríficos S.A. de C.V.,

HENNINGSEN COLD STORAGE CO.,

A B Oxford Cold Storage Co. Pty Ltd,

VersaCold Logistics Services,

Congebec,

Hanson Logistics,

Snowman Logistics,

Berkshire Transportation Inc., and CONESTOGA COLD STORAGE

Market Drivers:

Refrigerated warehousing market is set to witness a market growth because of the increase in demand of consumption of perishable items and frozen products.

Increasing number of innovations in the market like transportation, freight tracking has also been a major factor in the market growth

Table of Contents

Macro Indicator Analysis

Market Overview

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

Market sizing and growth analysis

Market forecasting to 2024

Market Competitive Landscape

Product Launches and Pipeline Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Market Mergers, Acquisitions and Agreements

Company Profiles

Segmentation:

By Technology

PLC (Programmable Logic Controller) Evaporative Cooling Vapour Compression Blast Freezing



By Application

Fruits & Vegetables Bakery & Confectionary Dairy Products Meat & Seafood Food & Beverages



By Temperature

Chilled Frozen



By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



Market Restraints:

Due to high initial setting up costs, the market is set to be isolated for new small competitors and the major service providers are set to dominate the market which will induce less innovation due to their monopolistic nature in the market share

High maintenance and operating costs of these warehouses will also pose a significant challenge to overcome and will make the market growth restrained

