Growing Health Awareness Due To Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases, And Rich Nutrient Composition Of Avocado Oil Drive The Avocado Oil Market: BlueWeave Consulting

Global Avocado Oil Market: Overview

Avocado Oil is edible mono-unsaturated fat which is extracted from the pulp of avocado fruit originated in Central America and Mexico. The benefits associated with the avocado oil such as High protein, antioxidant, good fats, soluble and insoluble fibers, and various minerals and vitamins are not only used for cooking purpose but also for beauty and cosmetics products to reduce blemishes, dry skin, wrinkles, and acne which in turn increases its demand and fueled growth of the avocado oil market. Furthermore, it is also used for the treatment of health-related problems such as coronary heart diseases, leading to the growth of overall avocado oil market. As the nutritional content of avocado oil is higher with beneficial fatty acids, useful for health-conscious population especially those who are battling obesity problems are the major consumer of avocado oil hence increases its demand over the forecast period.

Moreover, the amplified proportion of chronic diseases and other health problems have a positive impact on the demand for healthy oils in developing countries like China and India, in the Asia Pacific region. The high content of thiamin, riboflavin and vitamin A, E, K is majorly growing the demand for Avocado oil all over the world. In addition, manufacturers are highly focusing on R & D in avocado oil extraction process to improve the oil quality, which is likely to boost the market of avocado oil at the global level. Changing in consumer buying pattern as looking for nutrient composition of the product and an inclination towards natural and healthier ingredients acts as a major driving factor for the avocado oil market.

Extra Virgin Avocado Oil – Most Preferred In the Market

On the basis of Product Type global avocado oil is segments as Crude Oil, Virgin Oil, Extra Virgin Oil, and Refined Oil. In this segment, extra virgin avocado oil is dominating the market and is expected to dominate in the coming years. It is majorly consumed by the consumer due to its high smoke point. It implies that the oils are extracted at the first cold press and no chemical additives are used during the extraction process. Moreover, it is also used in spreading, emulsifying, drizzling, dipping, and other cooking processes. With such beneficial factors, the consumer has shifted the preference for extra virgin avocado oil. On the other hand, pure or refined oils may contain added natural herbs and fruit extracts.

Avocado Oil for Food & Beverages – Hold the Lion Share in Overall Market

On the basis of application, the avocado oil market is segmented in food processing, personal care products, medicinal products, and others. Among all the applications, food processing is dominating the market due to its high smoke point which makes it suitable to be used in culinary operating at high temperatures, especially for frying. However, the demand for avocado oil in personal care products is anticipated to witness high demand from consumers owing to its skin and hair health benefits fueling the demand for avocado oil over the forecast period.

Retail Segment- Dominates the overall distribution channel of Avocado market

On the basis of Distribution Channel, the avocado oil market is segmented into Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others. The retail segment which covers supermarket, hypermarkets is expected to lead the global avocado oil market. In addition, the sale of avocado oil for medicinal and cosmetic and personal care applications is also expected to trigger the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Moreover, Manufacturers are focusing on promoting their product portfolio through the distribution channel. For instance, in 2017, Good Health, the manufacturer of snacks, expands its portfolio with an exciting line of Avocado Oil Ridge Cut Potato chips launched at Natural Products West.

North America- Fastest Growing Region of Overall Avocado Oil Market

On the basis of region, the global avocado oil market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the avocado oil market and is expected to dominate over the forecast period, followed by Europe. In North America, the U.S. has the largest avocado oil market owing to its high production of avocado fruit. The demand in North America is expanding at a higher rate since couple of years, reason being associated with health disorders and prevalence of heart diseases. Asia Pacific holds a second largest position in the global avocado oil market, owing to increasing consumer awareness regarding healthy lifestyle and increase in usage of cosmetic and personal products.

Global Avocado Oil Market: Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the global avocado oil market are Sesajal S.A. de C.V., Olivado, Grupo Industrial Batellero S.A. de C.V, YASIN, Tron Hermanos SA de CV, The Village Press, Bella Vado, Chosen Foods LLC, and Storino’s Quality Products. Key players involved in the production of avocado oil are adopting various expansion strategies to increase their foothold in the market and by expanding their product lines. For example, Chosen Foods, a San Diego based company, has been acquired by Mexican company Sesajal S.A. de C.V., major supplier of avocado oil. With the acquisition, Sesajal S.A. de C.V has gain the penetration into foreign markets and products from Chosen Foods are largely sold across the United States and Canada, making it a beneficial target market for avocado oil over the forecast period.

