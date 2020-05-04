Growing Urbanization and Fast-Paced Life of Working Class Population Continues To Draw the Global Ready to Eat Food Market in Upward Direction: BlueWeave Consulting

Global Ready to Eat Food Market: Overview

Ready To Eat Foods does not require any additional cooking or ingredients upon opening and can be eaten instantly. RTE foods are packaged in an airtight sealed packet and are made to last fresh for a long time in packed lunches, home meal replacements and many more. The demand of RTE is expected to grow on account of increasing advancement in the packaging industry; the busier lifestyle of consumers and the rise in disposable income are the key factors driving the market of RTE food globally. Moreover, the fast-changing urban lifestyle and the new trend of living away from home for studying with the increase in employment opportunities have eventually resulted in the growing demand of RTE food in the coming years. RTE foods items have also gained popularity due to increased tourism and changing food habits. Changing food consumption behavior among consumers with increasing willingness to spend on easy to go food due to lack of time for cooking leads to the rise in consumption of easily available RTE foods thus, fueling the overall RTE food over the forecast period.

Global Ready to Eat Food market- Product based Analysis

On the basis of Product type global RTE market is segmented into Meat & Poultry, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals, and others. Meat & Poultry segment is expected to hold the largest market share in fast few years and is expected to dominate over the forecast period. The recent development of individual quick freezing technology helps to freeze meat and poultry products at -30°C to – 40°C temperature which preserves meat and poultry products for longer duration, sometimes even a year, while maintaining the major attributes such as taste, colors, flavors and texture till it reaches consumption point. Thus, contributes a major factor supporting the growth of meat and poultry products segment globally.

Global ready to eat food market- Packaging based Analysis

On the basis of packaging global RTE market is segmented into Frozen, Canned, Chilled, and others. The Frozen segment is expected to account for a lion market share in terms of value over the forecast period. The global frozen food packaging market is highly fragmented and consists of a large number of small and medium scale manufacturers focusing on the product development and packaging materials thus, fueling the ready to eat food market trend in an upward direction. The major trends identified in the segment include exhibitions and events, high focus on export, adaptation of new technologies, innovative promotional techniques, gaining special attention in retail format stores, launching innovative and region-specific products helps to gain popularity across worldwide.

Global Ready to eat food market- Distribution Channel based Analysis

Global RTE market is segmented into Retail stores, Specialty stores, online stores, and others. Retail stores are estimated to account for the highest value share during fast years and are expected to gain significant market share over the forecast period. The expansion plans of major retail chain player across the developing countries in coming years are expected to increase consumer awareness and availability of ready-to-eat products over the time period, thereby driving the country’s ready-to-eat food market. Multiple supermarkets and hypermarket are emerging as the key points-of-sale offering a wide range of RTE food products manufactured by leading companies keeping in mind all the food safety regulations.

Global Ready to eat food market- Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, global RTE market is segmented into six regions which are North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. North America holds the largest market share of the overall ready-to-eat-food market globally over the forecast period where the US has the largest market in North America due to technological innovations, busy lifestyles, and high disposable incomes followed by European region. Consumers prefer to have easy to go food due to fast-paced life and work culture. As a result, these convenient products often prove to be an as lucrative opportunity for the consumer.

Global Ready to eat food market: Competitive Landscape

Companies, such as Bakkavor Foods Ltd, Findus Group Ltd., McCain Foods, Premier Northern Foods Ltd, ADF Foods Ltd., Nomad Foods Ltd., Greencore Group Plc., ConAgra Foods Inc 2 Sisters Food Group, and General Mills Inc. are the major players in the global RTE food market, providing various products and flavors of food. Product launches, mergers & acquisitions with smaller level players have been the proven strategies for the growth of overall market.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the global RTE food market, in terms useful & volume.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms useful, on the premise of region by segmenting global RTE food market into 6 regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

To outline, categorized and forecast the global RTE food market on the premise of product type and Distribution channel.

To examine competitive developments like expansions, technological advancement, new flavor launches, services, and regulative framework within the global RTE food market.

To identify the drivers and challenges for global RTE food market

To spot the profile of leading players and an array of strategy outlook and SWOT analysis of major industry players.

Scope of the Report

By Product

By Packaging Type

By Distribution Channel

Geographical Segmentation

