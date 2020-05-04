Healthcare Quality Management Market Analysis, Global Manufacturers, Trends, Drivers, Growth, Challenges 2025
Government mandates for healthcare providers to report quality & improve the performance of care provided, increase in the volume of unstructured data in the healthcare industry, and need to curtail healthcare costs & medical errors are the major factors driving the growth of the healthcare quality management market.
The business intelligence and analytics solutions segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The global Healthcare Quality Management market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Healthcare Quality Management volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Healthcare Quality Management market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Nuance Communications
Premier
Medisolv
Truven Health Analytics
Verscend Technologies
Quantros
Cerner
Mckesson
Citiustech
Altegra Health
Dolbey Systems
Enli Health Intelligence
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Cloud
On-Premise
Segment by Application
Hospital
Ambulatory Center
Payer
