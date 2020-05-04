Microsphere Market Specification, Growth Drivers, Industry Analysis and Demand Outlook to 2024

The major trend being witnessed in the global microsphere market is the increased investments for boosting the capacity of microparticles. Owing to their large-scale application in wide range of industries, a large number of players engaged in the production of microsphere products will continue to expand their production capacity. The fresh investment is majorly directed in upgradation of machinery, expansion of product line, and geographical expansion.

Microspheres are basically microparticles that are typically spherical in shape. The diameter of these microparticles ranges from 1 μm to 1000 μm. These could be made from synthetic or natural materials. Some of the commercially available microparticles include glass, ceramic, and polymer.

Based on application, the microsphere market has been categorized into construction, healthcare, cosmetics, automotive, and oil and gas. The demand for these spheres is expected to remain the highest in healthcare applications during the forecast period, owing to rising need for implant surgeries in regions such as North America and Asia-Pacific.

Some of the major players operating in the global microsphere market include 3M Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Luminex Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials, Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku Co. Ltd., Trelleborg AB, Mo-Sci Corporation, Potters Industries LLC, and Sigmund Lindner GmbH.

The study provides the historical as well the forecast market size data for various countries including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

