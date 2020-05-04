Oncology Nutrition Market 2019 Global Industry Top Key Players Danone, Nestle., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott Laboratories, Fresenius Kabi AG, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Hormel Foods Corporation, Global Health Products

Oncology Nutrition Market report provides an outlook for current market value as well as the expected growth of Oncology Nutrition during 2018-2023. The whole supply chain of Oncology Nutrition has been explained with statistical details with a special emphasis on various upstream and downstream components. The current trends pertaining to the demand, supply, and sales of Oncology Nutrition, together with the recent developments have been given here to provide an exhaustive picture of this market.

Oncology Nutrition Market valued approximately USD 1.23 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.2% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing number of cancer patients, growing nutritional feeding in the homecare sector and the rising number of patients having treatment for malnutrition are driving the growth in the Global Oncology Nutrition Market. However, the complications involved with tube feeding and limited reparation are the main constraints in the market growth. Cancer is a term for diseases involving growth in the abnormal cell without control that can invade in other parts of the body. These cells are called tumor cells. Oncology is a branch of medicine, which involves dealing with the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of tumor or cancer. The process of providing necessary food to the cancer patients meanwhile or after the treatment is called oncology nutrition. Proper nutrition is essential for a cancer patient who is undergoing the treatment. Such nutrition helps the patient in recovering health by providing strength and endurance against sickness after the treatment. The nutrition diet of a cancer patient includes dairy products, fruits, grain, vegetables, cereal products, bread, tofu, eggs, fish, poultry, meat and many more.

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Danone, Nestle., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott Laboratories, Fresenius Kabi AG, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Hormel Foods Corporation, Global Health Products, Inc., Victus and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Furthermore, food with high calorie and fat prevents weight loss at the time of the treatment of cancer patients. Proper nutrition helps in fast recovery of the patient by providing more energy and also manages the side effects of the cancer treatment which results in improving patient’s quality of life. Additionally, it helps in curing wounds after the treatments like chemotherapy or any other treatments.

The regional analysis of Global Oncology Nutrition Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Cancer:

Head and Neck Cancer

Stomach and Gastrointestinal Cancers

Liver Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Esophageal Cancer

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Blood Cancer

Other Cancers

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

Table of Content:

Chapter 1.Global Oncology Nutrition Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2.Research Methodology

Chapter 3.Executive Summary

Chapter 4.Global Oncology Nutrition Market Dynamics

Chapter 5.Global Oncology Nutrition Market, By Cancer

Chapter 6.Global Oncology Nutrition Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 7.Competitive Intelligence

Report Synopsis

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2016-2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Oncology Nutrition Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies

Market Insights in the Report

The various opportunities in the market.

The report studies the key factors affecting the market

