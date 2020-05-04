Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market Overview and Scope with Leading Players Analysis 2018-2025: Henkel, The Dow Chemical Company, Ashland, Avery Dennison, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Dow Corning, Arkema, Sika, Scapa, Drytac, Franklin International, Hexion Inc., Huntsman Corporation

Research report titled “Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market : 2018-2025“, as per the research presented in a recently published report by Data Bridge Market Research, the market will also continue to be driven by impactful presence of key players worldwide.

Global pressure sensitive adhesive market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pressure sensitive adhesive market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Target Audiences

Packaging,

Electronics,

Electrical & Telecommunication,

Automotive & Transportation,

Building & Construction,

Medical & Healthcare – Medical Devices, Skin Contact And Hygiene

Others – Consumer Goods, Renewable Energy (Solar Energy & Wind Energy), Industrial Assembly And Paper & Printing Industry

Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market is expected to reach USD 8.99 billion by 2025, from USD 16.40 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major countries covered in this report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

According to IDTechEx Ltd is a growing business with approximate growth of USD 21.9 billion for the year 2020. The major players in the pressure sensitive market are making various developments such as launch of new products, opening new research and development centres, and new plants for contributing to the growth of the pressure sensitive market.

Top Key Companies:

Henkel AG & Company KGAA,

The DOW Chemical Company,

Ashland Inc.,

Avery Dennison Corporation,

Sika AG, Scapa Group PLC, Additional Companies, Drytac, Hexion, Avery Dennison Corp., Alfa International, Huntsman, Wacker Chemie AG, RPM International Inc., MAPEI, Bostik SA, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Franklin International, Koch Enterprises Inc. and many more.

Market Segmentation:

Based on chemistry

Acrylic PSA – Water-Based Acrylic PSA And Solvent-Based Acrylic PSA

Rubber PSA- Natural Rubber And Synthetic Rubber

Silicone PSA,

EVA PSA And Others

The Others Segment Is Sub Segmented Into Polyurethanes, Hybrid PSAS And Hydrophilic PSA.

On the basis of technology

Water based PSA

One-component water-based PSA

Two-component water-based PSA.

Solvent based PSA

One-component solvent-based PSA

Two-component solvent-based PSA.

Radiation PSA

UV-cured PSA

Electronic beam-cured PSA.

Hot melt PSA

On the basis of application

Tapes segment is further sub segmented into tapes and coating. The tape is further segmented specialty tapes and commodity PSA tapes. Coating is further sub segmented into single coated PSA tapes, double coated PSA tapes, reinforced PSA tapes and unsupported PSA tapes. Labels is further sub segmented into permanent labels, peelable labels, ultra-peelable labels, freezer or frost fix labels, high tack labels, specialty label. Graphics PSA is further segmented into signage, vehicle wraps, emblems & logos, floors, carpets & mats and films.

On the basis of geography

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa.

Strategic purpose to purchase the report

To describe and forecast the pressure sensitive adhesive market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the pressure sensitive adhesive market growth Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various trocars across geographies. To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall market

