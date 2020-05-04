Retort Packaging Market Comprehensive Analysis 2018: Amcor Limited, Berry Global Inc., Mondi, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, RPC Astrapak, Tredgear Corporation, Coveris, Bemis Company Inc.

Global Retort Packaging industry research report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key companies operating in this market.

The Global Retort Packaging Market was valued at USD 32.5 billion in 2017, and it is set to rise up to the estimated value of USD 56.8 billion at the end of the forecast period of 2018-2025 registering a CAGR of 7.25% along the way. This is down to the fact that the traditional methods of consumable food are declining and the rise in demand for healthy packaged food is driving this market forward.

Retort Packaging acts like a protection layer between the environment pollutants and extremities and the consumables, able to withstand high heat, neutralizing the threat of contamination. With the increase of urban population all over the world, it’s only justified that the demand for this packaging be on the rise due to all these advantages mentioned above.

Application of Retort Packaging Market

Food (Meals Ready-to-Eat, Sea Food, Pet Food, Baby Food, Soups & Sauces) Beverages Pharmaceuticals



In May of 2017, Amcor Limited launched a new and improved packaging standard in the existing AmLite brand, which is micro thin and has an ultra-high barrier giving more stability to the packaging and upgrading the existing design

In May of 2017, Amcor Limited announced the expansion of their business in South America concerning their specialty containers, adding injection molding and in-mold labelling. This would increase the product offering of the region.

Market Definition:

Retort Packaging is a method of packaging that is used to keep the product’s nutritional value intact, keeping the product clean, healthy, easy to consume and leads to an increased shelf life of these products. This method makes the food and beverage products easy to consume thereby increasing its demand in the market.

Market Competitors:

Amcor Limited,

Berry Global Inc.,

Mondi,

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.,

Sonoco Products Company,

RPC Astrapak,

Tredgear Corporation,

Coveris,

Bemis Company Inc.,

Clondalkin Group,

ALLIEDFLEX,

Avonflex,

Clifton Packaging Group Limited,

FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation,

Sealed Air.

Competitive Analysis:

The Global Retort Packaging Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of retort packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Overview:

By Product (Pouches, Trays, Cartons, Others), By Material (Cast Polypropylene, Nylon, Polyester, Polyethylene, Aluminium Foil, Paper & Paperboard, Others), By Form (Flexible, Rigid, Semi-Rigid), By Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Market Drivers:

Hygienic, Light weight, Easy to consume packaging increasing the convenience of the consumables is driving the market

Flexible packaging options decreasing the freight costs, and increasing the handling convenience are also one of the major market drivers

Market Restraints:

High cost of raw materials required for the manufacturing of these packaging products is halting the market growth of the industry

Government economic regulations on the packaging market and the materials involved is very strict and thereby makes it difficult for the industry to grow

