Rising Demand of Studio Apartment and Increasing Population Will Increase the Wall Bed Market: BlueWeave Consulting

Wall Beds are the vertical beds which can be folded against a wall whenever space is needed. It is also known as Murphy beds. It is perfect for any room that doubles as the guest bedroom, or for smaller bedrooms that have limited floor space. Wall Beds are lowered from the vertical position when in use, and can be lifted back into the vertical position when space is needed, creating the ease of utilizing one room for multiple purposes. As more population are shifting from rural to urban areas results in the population density, leading to smaller room size thus, increase the demand of wall bed. Also, the increasing population with the concept of nuclear family drives the demand for wall bed over the forecast period.

Wall Bed is most suitable for studio apartments and with the rising construction of studio apartments enhancing the usage of Wall bed globally. People living in studio apartments have space and cabinet constraints thus; wall beds help to convert a living room into a bedroom or vice versa. Home décor also plays a vital role in the increasing demand for wall bed which used by the house furnishing companies to create the invisible beds in the room. With the advancement in manufacturing these are now available with sophisticated designs and with wall mounting systems which enables the consumer to relocate the bed without damaging the wall. With the advanced technology now automatic wall beds are also available in the market which can be operated by using remote, wall mounted control and Android devices. Automatic wall beds have hydraulic systems which help the bed to fold and unfold. These factors are constantly boosting the wall bed market globally in the coming years.

Wall Bed Product Type analysis

Based on the product type, the global wall bed market can be categorized into single wall bed, double wall bed. A single Wall bed is most preferred by the consumer and hence is the fastest growing wall bed segment over the forecast period, owing to the less availability of space in developed countries and increasing demand for home décor. These pull down beds can be hinged at any one end to store vertically against the wall, or inside of a closet or cabinet. Thus, the same space can be used in a multi-purpose way. On the other hand, the double bed Murphy bed occupied a large space and is costly as compared to the single wall bed. Moreover, the demand for studio apartment will boost the market of wall bed market in coming years.

Wall Bed Application Type analysis

Based on the application, the wall bed market is categorized into Residential and commercial. The residential segment is expected to grow rapidly due to the development of infrastructure. As today’s most population preferred to stay in an apartment with a nuclear family will boost the demand for multi-usage furniture. However, most of the residential apartments are compact with less storage space increase the demand for multi-purpose furniture. Thus, the advancement in technology with the availability of manual and automated folded wall bed is attracting more consumers which eventually increase the number of sales volume over the forecast period.

Regional analysis of Wall bed market

On the basis of region, the Wall Bed market has been segmental into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Currently, North America dominates the global Wall Bed market over the forecast period owing to major demand developing countries backed by the development in infrastructure. With the trend to invest in a start-up the demand of home-office is also increasing where the same space can be transformed from bed-room to home-office. Since the bed covers most of the floor space in any bedroom, being able to free up the required space and use it for something else any time is a major advantage, especially if the room is tiny. Thus, with the usage of wall bed, the bed will disappear into the custom-made cabinetry and the whole room will be transformed. It frees up tons of floor space. Thus, there’s enough room for a work station and lots of storage.

Global Wall Bed Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Wilding Wall beds, Murphy Wall Beds Hardware Inc., SICO Incorporated, Flying Beds International, The London Wall Beds Company, The Bedder Way Co., Bestar Inc., Twin Cities Closet Company, B.O.F.F. Wall Beds, and Wall Beds Manufacturing are the key players in manufacturing Wall bed. In terms of product offerings, The London Wall bed Company, Costco Wholesale Corporation is the major players in the market.

