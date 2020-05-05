Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market 2019 – Asahi Glass, BASF, PPG

This new report by Eon Market Research, titled “Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market 2019 Research Report, 2015 – 2025” offers a comprehensive analysis of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics industry at a global as well as regional and country level. Key facts analyzed in this report include the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025. This report primarily focuses on the study of the competitive landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors in global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics market.

This report on Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics market presents market size in terms of volume and value (or whichever applicable) for the entire forecast period and also offers CAGR for the forecast period under consideration.

Key trends analyzed for the prospective readers of this Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics market report include major demand drivers, restraints and key opportunities prevailing in the industry. Certain high-level analysis of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics market such as value chain analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and market attractiveness analysis to cover all the circumstances affecting this Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics industry is also covered in this report. Portfolio analysis helps to understand the product mix of leading companies in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics industry.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics market, with revenue production, sales, gross margin, and market share for each manufacturer, covering –

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

Asahi Glass

BASF

PPG

Binani 3b-The Fibreglass

Owens Corning

Chomarat Group

Johns Manville

Jushi Group

Nippon Sheet Glass

Nitto Boseki

Saertex Group

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Taishan Fiberglass

Chongqing Polycomp

Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP

Consumption, production, capacity, market share, growth rate, and prices are included for each product type segment of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics market –

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Peek Resin

Others

Consumption, market share and growth rate for each application segment of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics market –

Wind Energy

Transportation

Marine

Pipe & Tanks

Others

The Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics market report presents all-inclusive information on raw materials suppliers, equipment suppliers, manufacturing cost, capacity, production, profit margin, capacity utilization rate, etc. The Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market report also covers a systematic geographical analysis.

Key regions analyzed in the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics market include; North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East Africa. The country-level analysis included for U.S., UK, France, Germany, Russia, China, Japan, India, and Brazil. The Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics industry report provides detailed bifurcation of each segment on global, regional and country level. In a word, the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of direction and control for companies and individuals interested in the market.

