Global Infusion Pump industry anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.20% over the forecast To 2025

Global Infusion Pump industry valued approximately USD 11.2 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.20% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factor which influence the market growth is prevalence of chronic diseases due to increasing geriatric population furthermore ambulatory infusion pumps usage is increasing in home care settings, and growing surgical procedures are also trigger the market growth. However strict regulatory requirement for new products is restraining the market growth.

An infusion pump delivers nutrients and medications to patients. Application of these devices in hospitals to manage drugs in a controlled rate as programmed by the healthcare professional. These pumps provides several benefits over manual administration of medications. By using infusion pumps high-risk medications for anesthesia, cancer, and diabetes (insulin), among others can securely be delivered. Several infusion pumps are available in the market which includes ambulatory pumps, insulin pumps, syringe pumps, volumetric pumps, enteral pumps, and implantable pumps.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Product:

Devices

Expanded

Infusion Pump Accessories/Consumables

Application:

Chemotherapy/Oncology

Diabetes

Gastroenterology

Analgesia/Pain Management

Pediatrics/Neonatology

Hematology

End User:

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Care Settings

Academic & Research Institutes

Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2015

Base year 2016

Forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Baxter International, ICU Medical, Medtronic, Roche Diagnostics and Becton, Dickinson and Company. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

