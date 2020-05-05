Subcutaneous Implantable Defibrillator System Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2026

A subcutaneous implantable defibrillator system is a type of defibrillator which continuously monitors the heart rates in cardiac patients. Being placed subcutaneously, it generates electric impulses to treat heart suffering from ventricular tachyarrhythmia and normalized the heart rhythm. Subcutaneous implantable defibrillator system (S-ICD) helps to save patient life by regulating irregular heartbeat. It is generally not used in patient with symptomatic bradycardia. Subcutaneous implantable defibrillator system (S-ICD) consists of titanium case powered with battery and circuit that offers defibrillation therapy, subcutaneous electrodes and accessories.

Subcutaneous implantable defibrillator systems is programmed in order to deliver tier therapy like antitachycardia pacing (ATP) and cardioversion shocks for treating slower hemodynamically stable ventricular tachycardia’s and high energy shocks for treating hemodynamically unstable VT and ventricular fibrillation (VF). Fast ventricular tachycardia are common in cardiac patients. Antitachycardia pacing helps to reduce these episodes by decreasing incidences for syncope. Antitachycardia pacing against fast ventricular tachycardia’s helps to decrease morbidity for shocks. However, it is generally harmful in patient suffering with symptomatic bradycardia as heart beats too slowly in symptomatic bradycardia patients. The subcutaneous implantable defibrillator system (S-ICD) is implanted without insertion of the leads in the heart. The subcutaneous implantable defibrillator system is implanted subcutaneous (under the skin) below the armpit along the rib cage or the left axilla and not inserted at the standard location near collar bone.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2128

The lead connecting the device is placed under the skin instead of placing it inside the heart. The advantages of subcutaneous implantable defibrillator systems over other defibrillator are that it provides defibrillation therapy without generating transvenous leads. Moreover, the subcutaneous implantable defibrillator system (S-ICD) do not show any of the symptomatic or long-term complications caused due to implanting a lead in the heart, such as collapse of the lung, perforation of the heart, etc. Subcutaneous implantable defibrillator systems market is anticipated to be driven by factors like, easy implantable procedure and very less complications.

Subcutaneous implantable defibrillator system Market: Drivers and Restraints

The major factors driving the global subcutaneous implantable defibrillator systems market are rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases, increasing awareness about cardiovascular disorders, rising need for cardiac monitoring system like subcutaneous implantable defibrillator systems, etc. According to report published by WHO in 2015, 17.5 million people died due to cardiovascular disease which represents 31% of the global death. Factors contributing to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are growing aging population, changing lifestyle, increasing disposable income, smoking, etc. Subcutaneous implantable defibrillator systems market has anticipated to grow at significant growth rate in next few years owing to increase in the cardiac patient pool. The American Heart Association has recommended several guidelines to use subcutaneous implantable defibrillator systems in order to produce desirable impact on arrhythmia. The conditions like acute myocardial infarction, myocardial ischemia, electrolyte imbalance and drug toxicity leads to arrhythmia, which could be life threatening when not treated efficiently. Monitoring patients with arrhythmia with subcutaneous implantable defibrillator system has proven to deliver effective treatment. With significant scope, subcutaneous implantable defibrillator systems market has anticipated to imbibe a high potential with a significant growth rate.

Subcutaneous implantable defibrillator system Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Single Zone

Dual Zone

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

Cardiac catheterization laboratory

Others

Subcutaneous implantable defibrillator system Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the market has been categorized in five main regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia – Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing aging population and active intervention by government like “Million Hearts” initiative by US government to spread awareness about risk associated with cardiovascular diseases are the factors contributing to the growth of subcutaneous implantable defibrillator systems market in North America, and followed by Europe. In addition, the market in North America is expected to grow rapidly due to high demand for new and innovative products. According to a recent report by the Japan Aging Research Center, the Asia – Pacific is on the verge of suffering from aging of population. Japan, China, and South Korea are the countries experiencing highest problem of aging population followed to rising risk for cardiovascular diseases. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in Asia will be responsible for increase in cardiovascular burden across the region. The region also constitutes some of the developed markets such as Australia and New Zealand. These nations possess well established infrastructure along with high awareness and huge demand for subcutaneous implantable defibrillator systems and is expected to propel the market.

Request Report for TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2128

Subcutaneous implantable defibrillator system Market: Key Players

The Key players operating in the global subcutaneous implantable defibrillator systems market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Imricor Medical Systems, Inc., LivaNova PLC Company, Mayo Clinic US, Medtronic plc, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, MRI Interventions, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., etc.