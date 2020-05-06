2019-2024: Haptics Technology Market to have a Promising Future Ahead!

This report studies the Haptics Technology market, Haptic technology,or haptics,is a tactile feedback technology which takes advantage of the sense of touch by applying forces, vibrations, or motions to the user.

Scope of the Report:

AAC Technologies, Alps Electric, Nidec Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, Bluecom, On Semiconductor, Microchip, Johnson Electric and Immersion are major players in the Haptics Technology in 2016. AAC Technologies dominated with 21.26% revenue share.

On the basis of region, China is the largest market segment of Haptics Technology, with a consumption market share nearly 29.92% in 2016; Asia region has great market potential in the future.

Haptics Technology used in industry including Automotive, Medical, Mobile Terminal (Smartphone/Tablet), Home and Wearable. Report data showed that 36.04% of the Haptics Technology market demand in Mobile Terminal (Smartphone/Tablet) in 2016.

The global Haptics Technology market is valued at 6370 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 14100 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Haptics Technology.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Haptics Technology market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Haptics Technology market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

AAC Technologies

Alps Electric

Nidec Corporation

Cypress Semiconductor

Texas Instruments

Bluecom

On Semiconductor

Microchip

Johnson Electric

Immersion

Jinlong Machinery & Electronics

Precision Microdrives

Novasentis

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Haptics Actuators

Drivers & Controllers

Haptics Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Medical

Mobile Terminal (Smartphone/Tablet)

Home

Wearable

Others

