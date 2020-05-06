Global In-Mold Label Market to Exhibit Increased Demand in the Coming Years

In-mold labeling implies printing high quality graphical images by means of plastic or paper labels on blow molded, thermoformed and injection molded containers. This technique ensures high-resolution images as also the containers can be labelled in one single step resulting in short production time and quick design changeovers. In-mold labelled products resist change in temperature and therefore are suitable for refrigerated products as well. Also, since their packaging and label consist of the same material, they can be fully recycled.

The consumption of packaged foods has significantly rose in the recent years. With increasing competition, the demand for attractive packaging and labelling has also considerably increased. Thus, the need for effective brand recognition and promotion is expected to drive the in-mold label market across the world. However, in-mold labelling is expensive as compared to pressure-sensitive (PS) labels or sleeve applications. In spite of this, the market is expected to gain momentum during the forecast period especially in fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry owing to the significant advantages it offers.

In-mold label market can be segmented on the basis of technology, printing inks, printing process, material, end-use, and region. On the basis of technology, the market can be segmented into injection molding process, extrusion blow-molding process, and thermoforming. Furthermore, on the basis of printing inks, the market can be segmented into water soluble inks, UV curable inks, thermal-cure inks, and others. Similarly, on the basis of printing process, the In-mold label market can be segmented into flexographic printing, offset printing, gravure printing, digital printing, and others. On the basis of material, the In-mold label market can be segmented into Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride, ABS Resins, and others. By end-use, the In-mold label market can be segmented into automotive, healthcare, food & beverage, and others. By region, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Amongst all, Europe is anticipated to be the most lucrative market owing to increased demand for effective and efficient labeling solutions in European countries such as France and Germany among others.

Key players operating in the in-mold label market Huhtamaki Group, Coveris Holdings S.A., Cenveo Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Multicolor Corporation, CCL Industries, Inc., EVCO Plastics, Inland Label, Fuji Seal International, Inc., Innovia Films Ltd., and Marketing Services, LLC, among others.