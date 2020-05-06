Global IP Video Surveillance Market Showing Growth of 15.62% During the Forecast Period Till 2023 – An Exclusive Report Published on Reportocean.com

IP Video Surveillance market: By Component (Hardware, Software), By Hardware (Cameras, Monitors and Servers), Software (Video Analytics and Video Management), Application (BFSI, Government, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail), – Global Forecast till 2023

Market analysis

The IP video surveillance is a combination of digitized and networked video surveillance monitoring which is also referred to as the network form of CCTV. Growing rate of crimes and rising awareness about the benefits of the IP systems and other technological advancements is letting to an increased demand for the installation services of the video surveillance systems. Utilization of high-quality cameras along with the growing requirement of security are some of the important factors augmenting the growth of the global IP video surveillance market. Also, features like flexibility, scalability, and reliability are growing the demand of the IP video surveillance market. However, different factors like the requirement for storage capacity, increasing demand for the HD pictures along with other privacy issues is hindering the P video surveillance market and its growth. The global IP Video Surveillance market is expected to grow at a approximately at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Market segmentation

The global IP Video Surveillance market is divided by its application, component and regional demand. On the basis of its application, the market is classified into retail BFSI, manufacturing, government, healthcare, and others. Based on its component, the market is divided into software and hardware.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global IP Video Surveillance market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19430

Major players

Some of the major industry players in the global IP Video Surveillance market include companies like Cisco Systems, Inc.(U.S.), Panasonic System Networks Co., Ltd. (Japan), Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Bosch Security Systems Inc. (Germany), Microsemi Corporation (U.S.), Netgear, Inc. (U.S.), Avigilon Corporation (British Columbia), Genetec Inc. (Canada), Geovision Inc. (Taiwan), The Infinova Group. (U.S.), and others.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Growth Factors

2.1.1 Advancement in IP-based technology

2.1.2 Increasing demand for real time video access

2.1.3 Demand For Reducing The Complexity Of Cabling

2.1.4 The rising demands of public safety

2.2 Market Restraints

2.2.1 Lack of huge network bandwidth for video streaming

2.2.2 Privacy issues

2.3 Market Opportunities

2.3.1 Emerging smart city projects

2.4 IP Video Surveillance Market Supply Chain

2.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3 Global IP Video Surveillance Market, By Component

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Sub-segment

3.2.1 Hardware

3.2.1.1 Cameras

3.2.1.2 Monitors

3.2.1.3 Servers

3.2.2 Software

3.2.2.1 Video Analytics

3.2.2.2 Video Management

4 Global IP Video Surveillance Market, By Application

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Sub-segment

4.2.1 BFSI

4.2.2 Government

4.2.3 Manufacturing

4.2.4 Healthcare

4.2.5 Retail

4.2.6 Others

5 Global IP Video Surveillance Market, By Region

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market, By Regions

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 U.S.

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 UK

5.2.2.2 Germany

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

5.2.4.1 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.2 Latin Countries

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

6.3.1.1 Business Overview

6.3.1.2 Product/Services Offering

6.3.1.3 Business Strategy

6.3.1.4 SWOT

6.3.2 Bosch Security Systems Inc.

6.3.2.1 Business Overview

6.3.2.2 Product/Services Offering

6.3.2.3 Business Strategy

6.3.2.4 SWOT

6.3.3 Microsemi Corporation

6.3.3.1 Business Overview

Continue…

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19430

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]